Best used family cars for less than £5000
What's the best used family car if you've got a budget of £5000? We've rounded up our top 10 favourites...

Published06 May 2025
Used family cars for £5k
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 12-17
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 12-17
Used Kia Cee’d 12-present
Used Kia Cee’d 12-present
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 front corner
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 dash
Seat Leon front cornering
Seat Leon dashboard
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 13-present
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 13-present
Used Volkswagen Golf front cornering
Volkswagen Golf interior
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-2020 front
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-present dashboard
Used BMW 1 Series 201--2019 front
Used BMW 1 Series 2011-2019 dash
Ford Focus Hatchback 11 - present
Ford Focus Hatchback 11 - present
The family hatchback is the stalwart of Britain’s roads. While family SUVs and MPVs have taken huge chunks out of their territory in recent years, British families still like traditional family cars such as the Ford FocusVauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf.

If you’ve got £5000 to spend on a used one though, it isn’t easy to work out which is the best one for you. To give you a helping hand, we’ve scoured the classifieds and separated the wheat from the chaff to find the best cheap family cars out there.

If you're buying at this price level, remember that condition is king, so check any potential purchase and its history carefully. When viewing a used car, always follow our used car buying checklist

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

