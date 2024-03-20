Every car class's cheapest model for BIK tax – from small cars to SUVs

New company car day is undoubtedly one of the happier ones in anyone’s week. But choosing the right one takes care and research.

That’s because there’s a vast array of models, trims and options out there, not to mention the incentives being offered at any given moment. So, if you’re tempted to keep things simple by going for the cheapest fleet wheels, we can guide you to the perfect car in each class.

Here, we list the cheapest company cars you can opt for, broken down into the engine (or electric motor) you're looking for, to make each car easy to find.