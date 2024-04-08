New Audi S3 is most powerful yet with 329bhp and 0-62mph in 4.7sec
2024 Audi S3 gets retuned 2.0-litre engine, quicker auto gearbox and new dynamic driving mode, giving Audi's cheapest hot hatch 25bhp more power...
The Audi S3 made the news for the wrong reasons recently, in reports about Harry Potter star Emma Watson and parking fines. Now, though, there’s some proper news about it...
Audi has released full details of the 2024 S3 – one of two hot-hatch variants of the current, fourth-generation Audi A3. As with the even more powerful RS3 that tops the range, it will be available in Saloon and Sportback (hatchback) bodystyles.
The updated S3 has the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the previous version but it's been retuned to produce an extra 25bhp. That pushes up power output to 329bhp, and cuts the 0-62mph time to 4.7 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155mph.
As well as improvements to the 2.0 TFSI engine, the S3 also gets the same torque splitter as the Audi RS3. That will allow each rear wheel to receive different amounts of power during fast cornering. Plus, Audi says improvements to the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox have cut the time it takes to shift gears dramatically over the outgoing Audi S3.
Drivers of the upgraded S3 will also get an extra driving mode – called Dynamic Plus – alongside five existing ones (Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Individual and Efficiency). Dynamic Plus uses the torque splitter to send as much power as possible to the outside rear wheel during cornering, making oversteer more likely (ideal for track days).
Styling-wise, the S3 has a redesigned grille, new bumpers (with motorsport-inspired vertical struts in the front one) and more angular flanks to give it what Audi describes as a “sportier and tauter” appearance. The headlights and rear lights have new LED layouts, and the driver can switch between four different light signatures.
New metallic body colours are available (District Green, Ascari Blue and Progressive Red) and Daytona Grey is now available in a matt finish.
Inside, there’s a new gearshift, redesigned air vents, extra lighting around the centre console and cupholder, and backlit door panels. Practicality will depend on the bodystyle you choose – to find out more about passenger space and boot volumes, see our Audi A3 Sportback review and Audi A3 Saloon review.
Official UK pricing has yet to be confirmed, but the 2024 S3 is expected to cost from around £47,000 – more expensive than the BMW M135i, similar to the Mercedes-AMG A35 and VW Golf R but cheaper than a Honda Civic Type R.
We’ve yet to drive a production version of the 2024 S3 but we’ll update our Audi S3 review when we have. In the meantime, here are our early experiences of the model from a test drive of a prototype version…
What's the Audi S3 prototype like to drive?
The Audi S3 keeps the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as before, but it has been retuned to offer an increase of 25bhp, taking the power output to 329bhp.
As well as dialling up the power, Audi has done a lot of detailed work on how the engine and gearbox work. The turbocharger responds more quickly to help the engine produce its power sooner, while the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been reworked to speed up shift times at faster speeds.
Given the S3 already had plenty of poke, you probably won’t notice it pushing you harder into your seat, but the car definitely feels more eager to accelerate. It sounds great too.
The 2024 S3 also get the more sophisticated four-wheel-drive system from the wilder and more powerful Audi RS3. This adds a torque splitter and a pair of clutches to the S3’s rear axle, which means it can send different amounts of power to each of the rear wheels. When you’re cornering fast, it will send power to the outside wheel to maximise traction.
You can feel all that tech working under spirited driving, enabling you to corner faster than you might otherwise have expected. However, what makes the S3 even more fun than before is that if you're on a private track, it's possible to encourage it to drift a little sideways. Audi’s assistance systems will quickly gather things together for you to keep things in check.
The S3’s sports suspension has also been revised, with stiffer wishbones and new adaptive dampers to improve the ride. It’s firm, but thankfully, it’s not so stiff that the S3 is uncomfortable to drive around town.
Meanwhile, the S3’s progressive steering system makes it light and easy to turn around town, but firms up when you’re going faster out in the countryside. We’d still like it to be a bit more engaging, though.
What’s the Audi S3 prototype like inside?
Audi has yet to reveal the 2024 S3, so our prototype car featured a covered-up interior, and we couldn’t see anything beyond the digital instrument panel and central touchscreen. We’ll have to wait to judge it properly, although Audi has often won praise for its quality car interiors.
Audi S3 prototype verdict
Our experience of this prototype gives a positive impression of the replacement for the current Audi S3.
The S3 probably still won't match, say, a Honda Civic Type R or VW Golf R for fun, but this update has added a welcome dose of performance without compromising on the car’s all-round usability. That should help it remain a strong choice for people who want an upmarket hatch that offers good performance that can be used every day.
