New Audi S3 is most powerful yet with 329bhp and 0-62mph in 4.7sec

The Audi S3 made the news for the wrong reasons recently, in reports about Harry Potter star Emma Watson and parking fines. Now, though, there’s some proper news about it...

Audi has released full details of the 2024 S3 – one of two hot-hatch variants of the current, fourth-generation Audi A3. As with the even more powerful RS3 that tops the range, it will be available in Saloon and Sportback (hatchback) bodystyles.

The updated S3 has the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the previous version but it's been retuned to produce an extra 25bhp. That pushes up power output to 329bhp, and cuts the 0-62mph time to 4.7 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155mph.