New Dacia Bigster: hybrid power for five-seat family SUV

On sale: Spring 2025 | Price from: £27,000 (est)

The phrase “does what it says on the tin” is commonly used in the UK to describe an object that does exactly what its name suggests. And arguably, the Dacia Bigster – a new family SUV that’s the biggest car the company has ever made – falls directly into that camp.

It sits above the Dacia Duster in the firm’s range (Bigster is a portmanteau of Big and Duster, but Dacia says this is unintentional), and rivals the Kia Sportage and VW Tiguan, plus value-focused offerings such as the Citroën C5 Aircross and MG HS.