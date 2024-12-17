Renault 4: exclusive reader test team event
Would you like to be among the first people in the UK to see the all-new Renault 4 (R4) electric SUV?
We’re offering a small number of What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of this exciting new model on Thursday 16 January in Banbury, Oxfordshire.
The R4 is Renault’s new family-focused electric SUV, a squarer sister to the Renault 5 (R5). It will primarily rival the competitively priced Jeep Avenger Electric and Volvo EX30.
It will be offered with a choice of two batteries: the entry-level 40kWh (usable) battery with an official range of 186 miles and maximum charging rate of 80kW, or a 52kWh (usable) battery with up to 249 miles of official range and a maximum charging rate of 100kW.
Like many pure electric models, the R4 has a one-pedal driving mode, which allows the driver to control the car’s speed by pressing and releasing the accelerator.
On the outside, traces of the original R4, which was on sale between 1961 and 1993, can be seen in the silhouette, front grille and distinctive rear three-quarter windows. The R4 also shares the same 10.1in driver’s display and 10.0in infotainment touchscreen with AI-assisted voice recognition as you'll find in the R5.
As a family-focused car, the R4 is slightly roomier than the R5, and practicality is a strong suit, with 420 litres of boot space, which is much more generous than you get in the Avenger Electric.
