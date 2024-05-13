LATEST DEALS:

Best executive cars 2024 – tested, rated and those to avoid
Best executive cars 2024 – tested, rated and those to avoid

Great executive cars are comfortable, classy and well equipped, yet also cheap to run. Here we name the best 10 executive cars on sale in the UK – plus one we recommend avoiding...

George Hill
Published13 May 2024
In the cut-throat world of executive cars, the best of the best triumph by combining two opposing qualities – luxury and affordability.

The stars of the class have plush interiors and enough soundproofing to keep them super-quiet during motorway driving, yet also have efficient engines – or hybrid or all-electric power – to make them cheap to run as company cars.

Driver enjoyment and comfort are very important here – and are taken very seriously by our expert road testers, who clock up hundreds of miles a year putting cars through their paces. We also expect the best models to have the latest infotainment and safety technology.

This is a class long dominated by the big German car brands, so our current favourite executive car may well surprise you. Read on to see our full list of the best executive cars you can get in the UK.

Best executive cars 2024 – tested, rated and those to avoid

Great executive cars are comfortable, classy and well equipped, yet also cheap to run. Here we name the best 10 executive cars on sale in the UK – plus one we recommend avoiding

Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce long-term test

Alfa Romeo's Giulia Quadrifoglio has long been one of our favourite performance cars, but does the Veloce give you a lot of the same thrills for a much lower price?

New Tesla Model 3 and Jaguar XE vs BMW 3 Series

The electric Tesla Model 3 provides a genuine alternative to petrol and diesel power for executive saloons. Let’s see if it can beat the fossil-fuelled BMW 3 Series and Jaguar XE

