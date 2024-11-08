Dacia Bigster: exclusive reader test team event
Be one of the first people to see the new Dacia Bigster family SUV, as part of our exclusive reader test team event...
Would you like to be among the first people in the UK to see the biggest car in Dacia’s range, the all-new Bigster?
We’re offering a small number of What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of this exciting new model on Tuesday 26 November in Banbury, Oxfordshire.
The Bigster is Dacia’s new family SUV, sitting above the Duster in the firm’s range. It will primarily rival the Kia Sportage and VW Tiguan, as well as some value-focused models such as the Citroën C5 Aircross.
It will be offered with a choice of two mild hybrid engines: the entry-level 128bhp 1.2-litre with four-wheel drive or a 138bhp unit with front-wheel drive; both will be allied to a six-speed manual gearbox.
A hybrid version will also be available for those who want more power, lower fuel bills or an automatic gearbox. Its 1.8-litre petrol engine is combined with two electric motors and a 1.4kWh (total) battery, and pumps out 153bhp.
On the outside, the Bigster follows the design cues of the new Dacia Duster, although it’s larger with a longer body making it roomier inside. All trim levels come with a 10.1in touchscreen infotainment system, as well as plenty of physical switches for climate controls. Practicality is a strong suit, with 667 litres of boot space – more than you get in a Volkswagen Tiguan, which is one of the leaders in its class.
If you would like to join What Car? to get a detailed look in and around the new Dacia Bigster and chat with product experts from the brand, before being interviewed for our magazine and website, please email us at: readertestteam@whatcar.com, providing the following information:
Your name
Your age
Your occupation
Your mobile number
Any dietary requirements
What car you currently drive
Where you’ll be travelling from
Why you want to see the new Dacia Bigster
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here