The 10 cheapest hybrid cars you can buy – reviewed and rated
Hybrids bridge the gap between petrol and fully electric cars, combining an engine with an electric motor to help lower your running costs. Here, we run through the 10 cheapest hybrids you can bu...
Sales of hybrid cars are booming right now, because they can be cheap to run thanks to their ability to run on petrol or electric power. But what if you want a hybrid that's both cheap to buy and run?
That's where we step in, because in this top 10 we're listing the cheapest hybrid cars you can buy right now. And because almost every manufacturer makes a hybrid these days, there's a wide range of body styles to choose from, including small cars, family cars and small SUVs.
It's important to note we're referring to the cheapest hybrid cars that you don't have to plug in on this list. That's because most mild hybrids can't run on pure electric power like a regular hybrid can, with the electric motor helping to boost the engine's power and efficiency instead. Meanwhile, plug-in hybrids are too expensive to feature on the list (for now, at least).
If any of the cars quoted here take your fancy, you can click on the relevant links to find out more or to see the latest discounts via our free New Car Deals service. To help you with your buying decision, we also name the pros and cons of each car, as well as list the star ratings for key areas such as reliability, safety and performance.
MG3
Our pick: 1.5 Hybrid SE 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Attractively priced
- Interior looks fairly smart
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Interior build quality could be better
- Poor rear-seat versatility
- Renault Clio is more fun to drive
Version 1.5 Hybrid SE | List price £18,495 | Target Price £17,823
The cheapest hybrid you can buy is the MG3. While some rivals are better to drive and more practical, it does have plenty of appeal thanks to its cheap price tag, comfortable ride and generous equipment list. Even this entry-level SE car, for example, comes with a 10.25in touchscreen, front and rear electric windows, and adaptive cruise control.
The most notable aspect of the MG3, though, is its hybrid system. Not only is it surprisingly punchy with 191bhp at its disposal, but it's also great on fuel. Officially, it can manage 63mpg on average, which is similar to what the Renault Clio and mild hybrid Suzuki Swift can achieve. We also like the fact it's quiet and refined to drive around town, with the engine chiming in smoothly when necessary.
There is a slight concern with reliability, though. MG finished in last place out of 31 brands in our 2024 Reliability Survey, which is lower than Renault (9th) and Suzuki (3rd). At least it comes with a seven-year/80,000-mile warranty to give you peace of mind.
Read our in-depth MG3 review
Our pick: 1.0 TCe 90 Techno 5dr
Strengths
- Smart interior is packed with equipment
- Good ride and handling balance
- Practical boot
Weaknesses
- Tight for taller adults in the rear seats
- Slightly firm low-speed ride
- High boot loading lip
Version 1.6 E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 Evolution | List price £21,595 | Target Price £19,477
Our 2024 Small Car of the Year, the Renault Clio is a fantastic all-rounder. It’s fun to drive without sacrificing much in the way of comfort, plus it has a smart yet practical interior. The best part, though, is that it's very well priced. Sure, the MG3 is slightly cheaper, but it's not as capable as the Clio, particularly when it comes to handling, practicality and build quality.
This entry-level Evolution car is very well equipped for the money, and includes full LED headlights, automatic windscreen wipers, keyless start, automatic climate control, a 7.0in touchscreen infotainment and rear parking sensors. We would recommend going for the mid-level Techno trim, though; it gets a leather steering wheel, a wireless phone-charging pad, automatic LED headlights, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera.
While our favourite engine in the Clio is the more affordable entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine, the hybrid is a great alternative, particularly if you want a Clio with an automatic gearbox. The system is smooth, quiet and efficient, just as a hybrid should be. Indeed, the hybrid can officially average 67.3mpg, which is an identical figure to the equally efficient 128bhp Toyota Yaris.
Read our in-depth Renault Clio review
Our pick: 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite 5dr
Strengths
- Low price
- Roomy rear seats
- Standard seven-year warranty
Weaknesses
- Unsettled ride
- Road noise
- MG's reliability record
Version 1.5 Hybrid SE | List price £21,995 | Target Price £21,995
MG has launched a new version of the ZS small SUV, and it's now available with hybrid power for the first time. The system is similar to what you'll find in the MG3, but with slightly more power (194bhp as opposed to 191bhp). This means it's quite nippy, with a quick response when you put your foot down; it can officially do 0-62mph in 8.7 seconds (that's faster than the Renault Captur hybrid).
Unfortunately, the driving experience is let down by an unsettled ride and road noise at speed. This is a shame, because the ZS is otherwise quite pleasant to drive.
Of course, efficiency is a key aspect of any hybrid, and thankfully the ZS delivers here with its official average figure of 55.4mpg. What's more, despite its competitive price, it comes with loads of equipment as standard, including a 12.3in infotainment screen, automatic LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry for the SE version.
Read our in-depth MG ZS review
Our pick: 1.5 Hybrid Design 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Excellent real-world fuel economy
- Toyota's reliability record
- Slow predicted depreciation
Weaknesses
- Firm ride, especially on higher-spec models with bigger wheels
- Poor rear passenger space
- So-so interior quality
Version 1.5 Hybrid Icon | List price £22,640 | Target Price £20,959
Toyota was a pioneer with hybrid tech, and its expertise is proven by its cars – including the Yaris. The entry-level car is powered by a 114bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine plus an electric motor. It's one of the best systems out there, particularly when it comes to fuel economy; officially, it can average 70.6mpg.
Meanwhile, performance is competitive with rivals, with 0-62mph taking 9.7 seconds (the Renault Clio hybrid takes 9.9 seconds). If you want more power, there's also the 128bhp version that shaves half a second off that time.
Other strengths of the Yaris include its strong reputation for reliability. In the small car section of the 2023 What Car? Reliability Survey, the Yaris finished in joint third place with the previous-generation Hyundai i10. Meanwhile, Toyota as a manufacturer finished in fifth place out of 31 brands in our 2024 league table.
Read our in-depth Toyota Yaris review
Our pick: 1.0 TCe Expression 5dr
Strengths
- Extremely well priced
- Genuine seven-seat usability
- Easy to drive
Weaknesses
- Very poor safety rating
- More engine noise than rivals
- Middle row seats don’t slide back and forth
Version 1.6 HEV Expression | List price £22,995 | Target Price £22,441
Amazingly, one of the cheapest hybrid cars you can buy is a seven-seater.
Indeed, the Dacia Jogger has genuine seven-seat usability, with a good amount of head room and leg room in the second and third rows. What's more, the boot is very large with 565 litres of space with the second row seats folded and in place (you can remove them if you like to make even more room); that's a similar to the VW Touran.
While the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine is cheaper to buy, the hybrid is a good option if you want more power and efficiency, or an automatic gearbox. The system is similar to what you'll find in the Renault Clio and Renault Captur; it's a 1.6-litre hybrid petrol system that produces 138bhp. While it's very quiet to drive around town in electric mode, the 1.6-litre engine is quite loud, plus you get a slight vibration through the pedals when it's running.
Read our in-depth Dacia Jogger review
Our pick: 1.5i Hybrid Centre Line 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Efficient engine
- Slow depreciation
- Comfortable ride
Weaknesses
- Expensive to buy outright
- Not as practical as some rivals
- Yaris has longer warranty
Version 1.5i Hybrid Centre Line | List price £24,135 | Target Price £22,698
The Mazda 2 Hybrid can make you think you're seeing double, because it's essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Yaris.
Mind you, that's no bad thing, because it gets the same 114bhp hybrid system. It's also good to drive, with agile handling and a comfortable ride with the 15in wheels fitted to the entry-level Centre Line car. Power is fed to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox which, while responsive at most speeds, causes the engine revs to soar and stay high when you accelerate. This is a bit of a shame, because the system is otherwise quiet and refined.
Our recommended trim in the 2 Hybrid is the entry-level Centre Line version, because it comes with a reasonable amount of kit as standard without pushing up the price. The equipment list includes automatic high-beam headlights, rain-sensing wipers, air-con, a reversing camera and a 9.0in touchscreen infotainment system.
Read our in-depth Mazda 2 Hybrid review
Our pick: 1.3 TCe 130 Expression 5dr
Strengths
- Cheap to buy and run
- Spacious boot
- 4x4 version is very capable off road
Weaknesses
- Some rivals are better to drive
- Lots of hard plastics inside
- Sparsely equipped entry-level model
Version 1.6 Hybrid 140 Expression | List price £24,245 | Target Price £24,011
The third-generation Dacia Duster has just arrived on the scene, and it's available with two hybrid engines (you can have a mild hybrid or a regular hybrid). In this instance, we're referring to the regular hybrid, because it can run on electric-only power at low speeds and for short periods (the mild hybrid can't do that).
The hybrid system is familiar, because it's the same as what you get in the Dacia Jogger, plus it's very closely related to the system you get in the Renault Clio and Renault Captur. Officially, it can average 55.3mpg, which is slightly more than a Kia Sportage hybrid (51.4mpg). While it's a good option, we actually recommend the mild hybrid because it's better value.
The cheapest trim level you can get with the hybrid is Expression, and it's reasonably well equipped. It comes with a 10.0in touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0in digital driver's display, a rear-view camera and rear parking sensors.
Read our in-depth Dacia Duster review
Our pick: 1.0 TCE 90 Techno 5dr
Strengths
- Keen starting price
- Sliding rear seats
- Quiet cruiser
Weaknesses
- Cheap-feeling interior on lower trim levels
- TCe 90 petrol is quite slow
- No adjustable lumbar support
Version 1.6 E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 Evolution | List price £24,595 | Target Price £21,875
The Renault Captur is essentially a Renault Clio on stilts, so it's available with the same engines. Depending on your needs, you can have a 90bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic 141bhp 1.6-litre hybrid. The latter offers stronger performance and managed a 0-60mph time of 9.7 seconds in our tests – that's slightly quicker than the Nissan Juke Hybrid and Toyota Yaris Cross.
Overall, the Captur is a good small SUV, especially when you consider its competitive pricing, comfortable ride and practical rear seats. Interior quality could be better, though.
In terms of standard kit, the entry-level Evolution version quoted here comes with automatic lights and wipers, climate control and keyless entry. If your budget can stretch to it, we’d suggest jumping up to Techno trim because the price difference isn’t huge and you get ambient interior lighting, power-folding door mirrors, a height-adjustable boot floor and a Google-based infotainment system as standard.
Read our in-depth Renault Captur review
Our pick: 1.5 Hybrid Design 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Very efficient
- Smooth driving manners
- Uncluttered dashboard is easy to use
Weaknesses
- Could be more spacious in the back seats
- Lots of road noise on motorways
- Not as fun to drive as the Ford Puma
Version 1.5 Hybrid Icon | List price £25,530 | Target Price £23,749
The Toyota Yaris Cross is the most efficient car we've ever tested. During our Real MPG fuel economy test, the front-wheel-drive 114bhp version managed a real-world average of 60.1mpg and an incredible 103.3mpg on our simulated town route, making it a fantastic choice if you live in a town or city.
Overall, we recommend the Yaris Cross over the hybrid versions of the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur, because it offers superior fuel economy and reliability. It's not the most spacious small SUV, though; the Skoda Kamiq and VW T-Roc are superior in this area, although they're not offered with regular hybrid power.
In terms of trim levels, the entry-level Icon version includes keyless entry, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights and a 9.0in infotainment touchscreen. We’d go for Design trim, though, because it gets you some genuinely useful features, such as adjustable lumbar support for the driver, a larger touchscreen and electric rear windows.
Read our in-depth Toyota Yaris Cross review
Strengths
- Spacious interior with flexible rear seats
- Lots of standard equipment
- Slow depreciation
Weaknesses
- Very pricey by small car standards
- Not the quietest cruiser
- Some rivals are more fun
Version 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid Elegance | List price £26,885 | Target Price £25,724
Small cars are not known for their space and practicality, but the Honda Jazz is. It has a boxy, MPV-like shape, which means the interior is surprisingly spacious. Six-footers will have no trouble getting comfortable in the front, plus there's plenty of space for two adults in the back. There's also a clever party trick; the Jazz has seat bases in the back that flip upwards, which makes it very easy for carrying tall items in the back.
There's only one engine option in the Jazz, and it's 1.5-litre hybrid. With 96bhp on tap, it can accelerate more quickly than a 94bhp 1.0-litre VW Polo or 128bhp Toyota Yaris, getting from 0-60mph in a respectable 8.6sec in our tests. Efficiency is good too, and it did very well in our real-world Real MPG test but not quite as well as the Yaris.
The entry-level Elegance version is our favourite; it's very well equipped and includes automatic lights and wipers, adaptive cruise control, power-folding door mirrors, front and rear parking sensors and a whole host of safety kit.
Read our in-depth Honda Jazz review
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
FAQs
If you're not ready to buy an electric car, a hybrid can be a great choice if you're looking to lower your fuel bills and minimise your impact on the environment. Mind you, it's worth checking what type of hybrid suits your needs, because there are several different types to choose from these days, including mild hybrids, regular hybrids, range-extender hybrids and plug-in hybrids.
The Toyota Yaris Cross is the most efficient car we've ever tested – it averaged 60.1mpg during our Real MPG fuel economy test. Not far behind it is the smaller Toyota Yaris, which averaged 59.93mpg, and the Suzuki Ignis, which averaged 59.9mpg.
Hybrid cars can be more expensive than their petrol counterparts and they can be more expensive to maintain. Also, plug-in hybrids can be inefficient if not plugged in regularly, because the engine has to pull around the extra weight of the motor and battery.