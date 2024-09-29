Version 1.5 Hybrid SE | List price £18,495 | Target Price £17,823

The cheapest hybrid you can buy is the MG3. While some rivals are better to drive and more practical, it does have plenty of appeal thanks to its cheap price tag, comfortable ride and generous equipment list. Even this entry-level SE car, for example, comes with a 10.25in touchscreen, front and rear electric windows, and adaptive cruise control.

The most notable aspect of the MG3, though, is its hybrid system. Not only is it surprisingly punchy with 191bhp at its disposal, but it's also great on fuel. Officially, it can manage 63mpg on average, which is similar to what the Renault Clio and mild hybrid Suzuki Swift can achieve. We also like the fact it's quiet and refined to drive around town, with the engine chiming in smoothly when necessary.

There is a slight concern with reliability, though. MG finished in last place out of 31 brands in our 2024 Reliability Survey, which is lower than Renault (9th) and Suzuki (3rd). At least it comes with a seven-year/80,000-mile warranty to give you peace of mind.

