Best New Year’s new car discounts
Save thousands on the price of a new car this year with our unique Target Price deals, available exclusively through our New Car Deals service...
New Year’s Day is a chance for a fresh start, and a time to look ahead to all of the outings and adventures that you’ll be embarking on over the next 12 months. So, it’s important to make sure you’ve got the right car to accompany you wherever life will take you. And that’s where we come in.
Or, more specifically, our free online New Car Deals service, which can find you the best discounts available on new cars from dealers across the country – without the need to haggle.
These discounts are based on our Target Price data, compiled by our team of mystery shoppers. A given model’s Target Price represents the most we think you should pay for a new, factory-ordered car; a price most dealers using our platform will aim to match, or even beat.
Here, we take a look at some of the best deals to kick off the new year. This list features savings on a variety of new models, from small cars to spacious family SUVs, including some electric cars.
If you find a car you're interested in, simply click on the relevant link to find out more. All prices are correct at the time of writing.
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
What Car? deal: Save £8557 on a 100kW GS, or save up to £9076 across the Vauxhall Mokka Electric range | Target Price £30,429 | Target PCP £326 per month
The Vauxhall Mokka Electric keeps its eco-friendly credentials well-hidden – save for a few ‘e’ badges, it’s hard to tell the difference between this electric small SUV and the regular petrol-powered Vauxhall Mokka. Its 209-mile official range puts it ahead of the likes of the Fiat 500 and Mini Electric, but larger models such as the Kia Niro EV can go further still on a charge.
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Mokka Electric review
Pros
- Pretty comfortable
- Impressively quiet at speed
- Plenty of standard kit
Cons
- Niro EV and ID 3 have longer ranges
- Cheap feeling interior
- Not that quick by EV standards
Jaguar I-Pace
What Car? deal: Save £4375 on an EV400 R-Dynamic SE Black, or save up to £4765 across the Jaguar I-Pace range | Target Price £69,120 | Target PCP £635 per month
Although the Jaguar I-Pace has been on sale for more than five years, it’s still a compelling electric SUV, especially when you factor in our Target Price discounts. It offers a comfy ride, a (relatively) plush interior and an enjoyable driving experience, though the BMW iX3 pips the I-Pace in this regard.
Read our in-depth Jaguar I-Pace review
Pros
- Entertaining handling
- Comfortable ride
- Surprisingly capable off road
Cons
- Restricted rear visibility
- Range is nothing special
- Far from cheap to buy
Peugeot 208
What Car? deal: Save £3794 on a 1.2 PureTech 100 Allure, or save up to £4149 across the Peugeot 208 range | Target Price £19,356 | Target PCP £186 per month
The key attractions of the Peugeot 208 are its comfortable ride and stylish interior – it actually pips the premium-badged Audi A1 in both areas. Upgrading to Allure trim adds handy features such as front and rear parking sensors and a digital instrument cluster, and we’d recommend upgrading to the 99bhp PureTech 100 petrol engine for the best balance of performance and value.
Read our in-depth Peugeot 208 review
Pros
- Very comfortable for a small car
- Smart and high-quality interior
- Punchy and frugal 1.2 Puretech 100 petrol engine
Cons
- Steering wheel design can cause issues
- So-so infotainment system
- Not much fun to drive
Seat Arona
What Car? deal: Save £3139 on a 1.0 TSI SE Technology, or save up to £3297 across the Seat Arona range | Target Price £20,376 | Target PCP £255 per month
Even before any discounts, the Arona sits on the value end of the small SUV spectrum, but despite its low price it’s still a great option. The Arona is fairly spacious, and comes fairly well equipped in our preferred SE Technology trim. It’s fun to drive, too, but it can’t hold a candle to the Ford Puma when it comes to driver enjoyment.
Read our in-depth Seat Arona review
Pros
- Tidy handling
- Roomier than many rivals
- Well equipped
Cons
- So-so interior quality
- Top trims are too pricey
- Rivals have more flexible rear seats
BMW 5 Series Touring
What Car? deal: Save £2783 on a 520d xDrive MHT SE, or save up to £9056 across the BMW 5 Series Touring range | Target Price £44,757 | Target PCP £533 per month
The BMW 5 Series Touring is a fantastic big estate car. It has one of the most luxurious interiors in the class and, while the Mercedes E-Class Estate does have slightly more boot space, the 5 Series Touring is roomier up front, as well as being better to drive than the Mercedes.
Read our in-depth BMW 5 Series Touring review
Pros
- Frugal diesel and PHEV engine options
- Excellent infotainment system
- Beautifully made, high-quality interior
Cons
- Volvo V90 has more rear-seat space
- Mercedes E-Class Estate has an even bigger boot
- Unsettled ride with M Sport suspension and bigger alloy wheels
Renault Megane E-Tech
What Car? deal: Save £2530 on an EV60 160kW Equilibre, or save up to £2830 across the Renault Megane E-Tech range | Target Price £31,965 | Target PCP £328 per month
If you’re on the hunt for an electric motorway cruiser, the Renault Megane E-Tech is well worth a place on your shortlist. Its 215bhp electric motor means it can reach 60mph a touch quicker than an equivalent Cupra Born or MG4, and thanks to some extra sound insulation the Megane is noticeably quieter inside than either of those cars too.
Read our in-depth Renault Megane E-Tech review
Pros
- Strong performance
- Comfortable ride – even on 20in alloys
- Great driving position
Cons
- Relatively heavy depreciation
- Rivals have more rear space
- Snatchy brake pedal
Honda CR-V
What Car? deal: Save £2066 on a 2.0 eHEV Elegance, or save up to £2358 across the Honda CR-V range | Target Price £43,829 | Target PCP £449 per month
The Honda CR-V is a practical family SUV, which has a comfortable ride without wallowing over undulations in the road, and comes with lots of kit as standard. One of the CR-V’s main drawbacks is its high list price – so if you’re looking to buy one, our deals can help lessen the blow.
Read our in-depth Honda CR-V review
Pros
- Generous boot space
- Economical hybrid system
- Comfortable ride
Cons
- Expensive compared with rivals
- Quite a lot of road noise
- No seven-seat option
Ford Puma
What Car? deal: Save £1962 on a 1.0 Ecoboost mHEV 155 ST-Line, or save up to £2374 across the Ford Puma range | Target Price £25,378 | Target PCP £287 per month
If you’re looking for a small SUV that’s great to drive, you need look no further than the Ford Puma. It offers levels of agility and steering feel unmatched by its rivals, and a range of punchy yet frugal mild hybrid petrol engines, all while having one of the biggest boots in the class, and representing reasonable value for money thanks to a long list of standard kit.
Read our in-depth Ford Puma review
Pros
- Great fun to drive
- Remarkable blend of performance and fuel economy
- Big and cleverly designed boot
Cons
- Rear space is adequate rather than outstanding
- Visibility could be better
- Volkswagen T-Roc is more comfortable and quieter
Mazda CX-5
What Car? deal: Save £1690 on a 2.0 Centre-Line, or save up to £2290 across the Mazda CX-5 range | Target Price £29,355 | Target PCP £335 per month
The Mazda CX-5 gets the lofty driving position and big-car practicality that you’d expect from a family SUV, and adds a high-quality interior, plenty of standard equipment and impressive cornering ability into the bargain. The entry-level engine is harder work than rivals’, though, and that sharp handling comes at the expense of ride comfort.
Read our in-depth Mazda CX-5 review
Pros
- Classy interior
- Tidy handling
- Very well equipped
Cons
- Overly firm ride
- No seven-seat option
- Rivals have more space for passengers and luggage
MG ZS
What Car? deal: Save £1515 on a 1.5 VTi-tech Excite, or save up to £1654 across the MG ZS range | Target Price £16,305 | Target PCP £196 per month
When you factor in our Target Price savings, the entry-level MG ZS comes out as the cheapest SUV on sale. It’s good news, then, that the entry-level variant is also our pick of the range. There’s more to like about the ZS than just the price, too: its roomy interior puts more expensive rivals to shame, and there’s a quality feel that’s absent inside the rival Dacia Duster.
Read our in-depth MG ZS review
Pros
- Low price
- Surprisingly smart interior
- Standard seven-year warranty
Cons
- Limited safety aids
- Unsettled ride
- Performance is so-so
