Best used executive cars (and one to avoid)

Image 1 of 22

You'd think with all the recent hoo-ha over large and plush SUVs people would have forgotten about the executive car.

However, the executive car class is alive and well and thriving, both on the new car market and the used one. People after a top-flight driving experience and a comfortable, classy and well-equipped car that'll transport a family and gobble motorways with equal ease should look no further.

Here, we've compiled a list of our top 10 favourite executive cars, as well as one to avoid. Click on the links and you can even put one on your driveway for less than you think.

