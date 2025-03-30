Can you really live with a cheap electric car?

At launch, the Spring made brand new, warrantied electric car ownership cheaper than ever. We’re putting it through its paces in top-spec trim

Leapmotor T03

List price £15,955

Target Price £15,995

Arriving soon after the Spring hit the UK, the T03 is the Spring’s closest rival, and the second cheapest electric car you can buy today

Electric cars used to be an expensive option. Just a year ago, the cheapest you could buy was the £26,995 MG 4 – hardly a bargain when you consider that the cheapest new car of all, the petrol-powered Dacia Sandero, could have been yours for around half that.

Now, though, the landscape has changed so dramatically that some of the cheapest new cars in the UK are powered by batteries. Take the new Dacia Spring, a small hatchback that starts at £14,995 – just £695 more than an entry-level Sandero costs today. Or if you want a bit more performance and equipment (and many will), the price is still a seemingly reasonable £16,995 for the top-of-the-range 65 Extreme version.