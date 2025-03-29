Most and least reliable Land Rover models - What Car? Reliability Survey

Land Rover is known the world over for its iconic SUVs, which are both the epitome of luxury and the peak of off-road performance. In recent years, its luxury flagship, the Range Rover, has been joined by an all-new Defender, which replaces the brand's most iconic off-road model, the Land Rover 110, originally launched in 1983.

The brand has come a long way since then, introducing the city-orientated Evoque and larger Velar. The latest models come with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology to improve efficiency.

The brand has had issues with reliability in the past, and has sat at the bottom of the What Car? brand reliability chart in previous years. However, in the latest survey it gained an overall score of 87.1%, which puts it in 27th place out of 31 brands. The latest models, such as the Defender, are proving impressively robust, as are the current and previous versions of the Range Rover Sport. In contrast, the previous generation Evoque, doesn't score well and has more than its fair share of problems.