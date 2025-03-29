In association with MotorEasy
Most and least reliable Land Rover models - What Car? Reliability Survey
In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable models in the Land Rover line-up...
Land Rover is known the world over for its iconic SUVs, which are both the epitome of luxury and the peak of off-road performance. In recent years, its luxury flagship, the Range Rover, has been joined by an all-new Defender, which replaces the brand's most iconic off-road model, the Land Rover 110, originally launched in 1983.
The brand has come a long way since then, introducing the city-orientated Evoque and larger Velar. The latest models come with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology to improve efficiency.
The brand has had issues with reliability in the past, and has sat at the bottom of the What Car? brand reliability chart in previous years. However, in the latest survey it gained an overall score of 87.1%, which puts it in 27th place out of 31 brands. The latest models, such as the Defender, are proving impressively robust, as are the current and previous versions of the Range Rover Sport. In contrast, the previous generation Evoque, doesn't score well and has more than its fair share of problems.
Here we're looking at reliability data for Land Rover models aged up to five years old. Reliability information for older models is in our Most reliable used cars feature.
Most reliable Land Rover models
1. Land Rover Defender (2020-present)
Reliability rating 96.3%
Most common faults: Engine 5%, sat-nav/infotainment system 5%, bodywork 2%, interior trim 2%, steering 2%
Average repair cost: £0
Typical time off road: 63% more than a week, 38% less than a day
Land Rover had to work hard to create a worthy replacement for the original Defender. However, the resulting model is more practical, more refined and more capable off road than its illustrious predecessor. It's available in three body styles: the three-door Defender 90, the longer, five-door Defender 110, which is available as a five, six or seven-seater, and the even longer Defender 130, which comes with up to eight seats.
The best news of all is that the new Defender is proving impressively reliable, so far. Not only is it the best Land Rover model for dependability, it's also the second most reliable seven-seater of all in our survey. According to owners, only 14% of their vehicles had any problems; the most common gripes were with the engine and infotainment system. All remedial work was done for free and just over a third of problems were put right in a day or less, but the other issues took more than seven days to fix.
2. Range Rover Sport (2014-2022)
Reliability rating 95.3%
Most common faults: Brakes 14%, engine 5%, bodywork 3%, engine electrics 3%, exhaust 3%
Average repair cost: 90% £0, 10% £1000-£1500
Typical time off road: 90% one day or less, 10% one day to a week
Like the latest version, the previous Range Rover Sport rides on the same underpinnings as its big brother, the 2013-2022 Range Rover. Much use was made of aluminium in both cars, but the Sport was smaller, lighter and sportier to drive. It has the same powerful engine options and luxuriously appointed interior, though.
The previous Range Rover Sport scores slightly better than the latest version because it was quicker to fix in some instances — 10% of cars were back on the road in less than a week. Issues with the braking system were the most common worry, followed by small percentages of problems with the engine and bodywork. Overall, 22% of the vehicles reported on went wrong. While 90% of cars were fixed for free, the remaining 10% of owners had to find up to £1500 to get their cars back on the road.
3. Range Rover Sport (2022-present)
Reliability rating 92.6%
Most common faults: Hybrid battery pack 7%, exhaust 7%, non-engine electrics 7%
Average repair cost: 100% £0
Typical time off road: 100% more than a week
The Range Rover Sport is based on the same platform as the full-fat Range Rover, so it benefits from the bigger car’s luxurious interior, impressive off-roading ability and impressive engine line-up that includes a petrol V8, a diesel and a couple of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs). The big advantage it has over its big brother is that it packs all the kit and refinement into a more compact package that makes it more nimble to drive and more practical for narrow streets and car parking spaces.
The latest Range Rover Sport is proving a dependable option so far, too. It may be slow to fix — all the examples we were told about spent more than a week in the garage — but Land Rover covered the cost of all repairs, so no owners were left with unexpected bills. Overall, 20% of the vehicles reported on went wrong, with PHEV battery issues, exhaust system concerns and electrical issues the main headaches.
4. Range Rover (2013-2022)
Reliability rating 90.9%
Most common faults: Bodywork 11%, non-engine electrics 11%, engine 6%
Average repair cost: 80% £0, 20% £1500 or more
Typical time off road: 40% one day or less, 40% more than a week
The Range Rover is a true automotive icon, famous the world over as one of the essential luxury cars of the most well-off. The fourth-generation model has smart styling, a wonderfully opulent interior and great driving manners on and off the Tarmac. It's available with a range of powerful petrol and diesel engines and with plug-in hybrid technology on newer models.
Although the Range Rover had a fault rate of 28%, many of the issues were bodywork glitches that were quick and easy to remedy. While Land Rover paid for most repairs, some owners were left with sizeable bills, and some cars took more than a week to put right.
5. Range Rover Evoque (2019-present)
Reliability rating 86.9%
Most common faults: Non-engine electrics 8%, engine electrics 5%, air-con 4%, bodywork 3%, electric motor 3%, engine 3%, fuel system 3%, gearbox/clutch 3%, sat-nav/infotainment system 3%
Average repair cost: 83% £0, 15% £350-£1500
Typical time off road: 38% one day or less, 56% more than a week
The latest Evoque looks pretty similar to the original, but there have been some worthwhile changes under its skin. It has a more sophisticated infotainment system, a range of more powerful engines with mild-hybrid technology, and there's a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version that can do shorter journeys on electric power alone.
The current Evoque is a better bet than the preivous model if you're after a dependable family SUV. Owners told us 31% of their cars had a fault, with various electrical systems the main culprits. The vast majority of cars were fixed for free, but just over half took more than a week to put right.
6. Land Rover Discovery (2017-present)
Reliability rating 85.7%
Most common faults: 12-volt battery 12%, engine 8%, non-engine electrics 8%, sat-nav/infotainment system 8%, air-con 4%, bodywork 4%, gearbox/clutch 4%
Average repair cost: 92% £0, 8% more than £1500
Typical time off road: 17% one day or less, 67% more than a week
A great option for transporting larger families in comfort, the Land Rover Discovery comes with seven seats as standard, and it has plenty of room in all three seating rows. With new prices starting a shade over £60,000, it's also more affordable than many seven-seater rivals, such as the Audi Q7, BMW X7 and Volvo XC90.
With a fault rate of 40%, it doesn't stack up against all of the alternatives — the XC90 has a higher reliability rating and fewer faults — but the Discovery does beat the Audi Q7, which as suffered with a high proportion of electrical issues. Most repairs on Discovery models were carried out for free, but many cars were slow to fix.
Least reliable Land Rover models
1. Range Rover Evoque (2011-2019)
Reliability rating 73.8%
Most common faults Engine electrics 15%, suspension 15%, exhaust 12%, bodywork 8%, engine 8%, interior trim 8%
Average repair cost: 86% £0, 14% more than £1500
Typical time off road: 38% less than a day, 56% more than a week
On paper, the original Range Rover Evoque is a highly desirable vehicle. It's a great looking family SUV with a high driving position, plenty of standard kit and a desirable premium badge. The fact that you can now buy an early example for a third of the price of a new Range Rover Evoque, makes it even more appealing.
However, it is the least dependable Land Rover model, and one of the most unreliable family SUVs. Owners told us 35% of their cars went wrong, most commonly with problems with their engine's electrical system, suspension and exhaust system. The good news is that most repairs were done for free; less good is that more than half of the faulty cars were in the workshop for more than a week.
Used Range Rover Evoque review
2. Range Rover Velar (2017-present)
Reliability rating 82.2%
Most common faults Bodywork 26%, interior trim 19% engine 8%, non-engine electrics 5%
Average repair cost: 89% £0, 8% £1000-£1500
Typical time off road: 30% one day or less, 54% more than a week
The Velar takes its name from the prototype for the very first Land Rover model. The word velare in Latin means to hide or cover up. The Velar is no shrinking violet, though. It's a sizeable family SUV that fills the price gap between the smaller Range Rover Evoque and the bigger Range Rover Sport. It's available with diesel power or as a petrol-engined plug-in hybrid.
The sheer number of problems Velar owners told us about is a worry — they told us 46% of their cars had at least one problem. That said, minor bodywork issues were the most common gripe, and Land Rover paid for the vast majority of remedial work. Although a third of cars were fixed and back on the road within a day, more than half sat in the garage for more than seven days.
3. Land Rover Discovery Sport (2014-present)
Reliability rating 84.1%
Most common faults Non-engine electrics 8%, bodywork 5%, 12-volt battery 4%, electric motor 4%, engine 4%, engine electrics 4%,
Average repair cost: 78% £0, 16% more than £1500
Typical time off road: 16% a day or less, 41% more than a week
In spite of its name, the Discovery Sport is more of a luxurious family SUV than a sports SUV. A more compact and affordable alternative to the enormous Land Rover Discovery, it has plenty of room for five people, and all but the plug-in hybrid models can be had with a third row of seats for seven-seat practicality. On top of that it has a plush interior, impressive towing ability and supreme off-road skills.
However, the examples we were told about had issues in a wide range of areas, and many of them were out of action for more than a week. Overall, 27% of the Discovery Sport models reported on went wrong, with electric and bodywork problems the most common complaints. Land Rover covered the cost of more than three quarters of repairs, helping to take the sting out of the lengthy stints some vehicles spent in the workshop.
Land Rover Discovery Sport review
Reliability of Land Rover models aged up to five years old
|Rank
|Make and model
|Score
|1
|Land Rover Defender (2020-present)
|96.3%
|2
|2014-2022 Range Rover Sport
|95.3%
|3
|Range Rover Sport (2022-present)
|92.6%
|4
|2013-2022 Range Rover
|90.9%
|5
|Range Rover Evoque (2019-present)
|86.9%
|6
|Land Rover Discovery (2017-present)
|85.7%
|7
|Land Rover Discovery Sport (2014-present)
|84.1%
|8
|Range Rover Velar (2017-present)
|82.2%
|9
|2011-2019 Range Rover Evoque
|73.8%
How the research was carried out
To compile the What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, we asked thousands of car owners to give us the lowdown on how reliable their car had been over the previous 24 months.
First we asked them to tell us if the car had suffered a fault, and, if so, how much each problem had cost to put right and how long it had kept the car off the road. The responses for these two factors were weighted and added up for each make and model, enabling us to create a unique reliability rating for each.
The latest What Car? Reliability Survey contains responses from 29,967 people, giving us enough data to report on 199 models aged up to five years old from 31 different car brands.
About the report author
Claire Evans has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, working on consumer issues for a great deal of that time. After a stint as the advice columnist for Carweek magazine in the 1990s, she also spent six years working on motoring content for Which?. It is here she oversaw the running of the charity's annual used car reliability survey.
Claire launched the What Car? Reliability Survey in 2017, and since then has helped thousands of buyers choose the most reliable new cars and SUVs, as well as the most dependable used cars.