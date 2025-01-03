The cheapest car lease deals available today

While there’s not usually an option to buy the car outright at the end of the agreement, car leasing could cost you less than using other kinds of car finance, such as PCP or HP .

If you’re in the market for a new car, then leasing could be the way forward. You can think of it as a long-term rental – you pay for as long as the agreement lasts, and simply hand it back at the end.

It also means you won’t need to worry about depreciation – usually the biggest cost involved in car ownership.

If you can think of a car that’s possible to buy new, the chances are you’ll also be able to lease it. Here are the top 10 cheapest car lease deals that are available right now, and we’ve provided the links so you can take the next steps and order the cars online.

Note: in order to make the deals comparable, they’re based around paying six months rental up front, over 36 months, and with a mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year. The precise amount you’ll pay could change depending on your circumstances and your desired colour and interior options.

Prices correct at time of writing.