The cheapest car lease deals available today
Car leasing is one of the most convenient ways to enjoy a new car. Here are the cheapest leasing deals around...
If you’re in the market for a new car, then leasing could be the way forward. You can think of it as a long-term rental – you pay for as long as the agreement lasts, and simply hand it back at the end.
While there’s not usually an option to buy the car outright at the end of the agreement, car leasing could cost you less than using other kinds of car finance, such as PCP or HP.
It also means you won’t need to worry about depreciation – usually the biggest cost involved in car ownership.
If you can think of a car that’s possible to buy new, the chances are you’ll also be able to lease it. Here are the top 10 cheapest car lease deals that are available right now, and we’ve provided the links so you can take the next steps and order the cars online.
Note: in order to make the deals comparable, they’re based around paying six months rental up front, over 36 months, and with a mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year. The precise amount you’ll pay could change depending on your circumstances and your desired colour and interior options.
Prices correct at time of writing.
Our pick: 27kWh Extreme 65 48kW 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Decent low-speed ride
- Cheaper than other electric cars
- Nippier than you’d expect
Weaknesses
- Terrible safety rating
- Limited real-world range
- Slow charging rate
Model 45 26.8kWh Expression | Monthly rental £213.53 | Initial payment £1281.18 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Dacia’s value-for-money ethos runs through its first – and only – all-electric model, the Spring. It’s the cheapest electric car to buy outright, once you exclude the extremely compromised Citroen Ami, and it comfortably represents the cheapest electric car lease deal.
Unlike the Ami, the Spring is a proper electric car, although like the Ami, it’s perhaps best suited to second-car duties. It has an official range of 140 miles, and a maximum charging rate of just 30kW, meaning it’ll take 45 minutes to charge from 10-80% – almost twice as long as a Citroën ë-C3.
However, it’s both nippy and comfortable around town, and there’s a decent boot for groceries. The Expression model which represents the cheapest lease deal comes with cruise control, air conditioning, electric front windows and rear parking sensors, although our pick, Extreme trim, costs only a few pounds more, and provides far more kit and a more powerful motor.
Dacia Spring lease deals
Read our in-depth Dacia Spring review
Our pick: 1.0 TSI Life 5dr
Strengths
- Good to drive
- Generous interior space
- Attractive PCP finance deals
Weaknesses
- Fiddly touch-sensitive controls
- Gutless entry-level petrol
- Reliability could be better
Model 1.0 TSI Life DSG | Monthly rental £250.04 | Initial payment £1,500.24 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
One of our key criticisms of the Volkswagen Polo has been that it’s quite expensive. But leasing deals like this go a long way to broaden the appeal of Volkswagen’s small car.
Yet while the Polo is small in stature, it provides a big-car feel, with a smooth ride that only softer versions of the Peugeot 208 and Skoda Fabia can match. It’s certainly comfier than the Seat Ibiza, even if that model is more exciting to drive.
In any spec, the Polo is smart and roomy inside, and the entry-level Life trim highlighted in our leasing deal is our pick of the range. It comes with an 8.0in touchscreen, 15in alloy wheels, air conditioning, automatic windscreen wipers and heated and power-folding door mirrors.
Volkswagen Polo lease deals
Read our in-depth Volkswagen Polo review
Our pick: 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite 5dr
Strengths
- More practical than similarly priced electric cars
- Long Range version has an impressive range
- Cheaper than rival electric SUVs
Weaknesses
- Mediocre to drive
- Not the quietest cruiser
- Many electric cars can charge up quicker
Model 72.6kWh SE Long Range | Monthly rental £280.56 | Initial payment £1,683.36 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Firstly, some housekeeping: the petrol-powered MG ZS is a little cheaper than the electric SUV we’re highlighting here, but for a couple of pounds more a month, the MG ZS EV represents far better value and reduced running costs – especially in Long Range guise quoted here.
The Long Range model can cover up to 273 miles between charges under official figures, and acheived 246 in our own range rest. It can charge at up to 94kW, meaning a 10-80% charge can take as little as 42min. Performance is good, although it’s not much fun to drive.
We think the entry-level SE model is the best, because it balances price and equipment. It features all you could reasonably expect from a low-cost electric SUV, such as keyless entry, air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, automatic LED lights, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and 17in alloy wheels.
MG ZS EV lease deals
Read our in-depth MG ZS EV review
Our pick: 1.0 DiG-T N-Connecta 5dr
Strengths
- Smart interior
- Good safety rating
- Lots of toys on our recommended trim
Weaknesses
- Choppy ride
- Slightly claustrophobic in the rear seats
- Disappointing fuel efficiency on hybrid version
Model 1.0 DIG-T Tekna | Monthly rental £286.22 | Initial payment £1717.32 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
There’s no mistaking the Nissan Juke for anything else on the road, such are its striking looks and high-riding coupé profile. And for those who want to make a statement, particularly in its bright yellow paint, this could be the ideal small SUV.
However, the Ford Puma is better to drive, the Skoda Kamiq more spacious and VW T-Roc more comfortable. However, the Juke has a very smart interior and an impressive safety rating. The Seat Arona aside, it’s the cheapest small SUV on a lease deal, which alone may swing it for some buyers.
The Tekna trim included here features a huge amount of kit, including heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a heated front windscreen and an upgraded Bose sound system and rear-view camera. Just bear in mind that its 19in alloy wheels will be at the detriment of ride comfort.
Nissan Juke lease deals
Read our in-depth Nissan Juke review
Strengths
- Great fun to drive
- Remarkable blend of performance and fuel economy
- Big and cleverly designed boot
Weaknesses
- Rear space is adequate rather than outstanding
- Visibility could be better
- Volkswagen T-Roc is more comfortable and quieter
Model 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line | Monthly rental £290.26 | Initial payment £1741.56 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
The Ford Puma was named What Car? Car of the Year in 2020, and remains one of the best-selling cars in the UK. There are many things about it to like, but what really sets it apart is how good it is to drive. In fact, you’ll have to spend a lot of money on a far bigger SUV to have more fun.
Despite that, it has relatively low CO2 emissions and impressive real-world fuel economy. It’s fairly practical, too, with a large and cleverly-designed boot offsetting so-so space in the rear seats. Similarly, rear parking sensors and a camera compensate for limited rear visibility.
Our favourite trim is ST-Line, because is augments the impressive kit list of the entry-level Titanium – automatic LED headlights, cruise control, a 12.8in digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control – with sportier styling, sports seats and sports suspension.
Ford Puma lease deals
Read our in-depth Ford Puma review
Strengths
- Lots of standard safety kit
- Great driving position
- Smart interior
Weaknesses
- So-so performance
- Some rivals are more fun to drive
- Lacks the seating flexibility of many rivals
Model 1.3 DIG-T MHEV N-Connecta | Monthly rental £283.82 | Initial payment £1702.92 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
The Nissan Qashqai is the granddaddy of the family SUV scene, and now well into its third generation, it remains a strong contender; even if we think the Kia Sportage and Skoda Karoq are better – but more costly – alternatives.
It’s the entry-level 1.3 DIG-T 140 engine which we rate most highly, and the 18in wheels which come as standard on the N-Connecta trim (which helpfully has the keenest lease rates) provides the best ride comfort.
N-Connecta is also the sweet spot when it comes to equipment, serving up a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, wireless charging, rear privacy glass and ambient interior lighting.
Nissan Qashqai lease deals
Read our in-depth Nissan Qashqai review
Our pick: 150kW V1 58kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Good range between charges
- Relatively fun handling
- Quiet cruising manners
Weaknesses
- Much pricier than an MG4
- Awful touch-sensitive dashboard buttons
- Slightly firmer ride than a VW ID 3
Model e-Boost 59kWh V1 | Monthly rental £292.38 | Initial payment £1754.28 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Not only does the Cupra Born look more racy than the VW ID 3 on which it’s based, but it feels a whole lot more sporty, too. In fact, it’s one of the better electric cars to drive, if you exclude the likes of electric hot hatches such as the very focussed and pricey Hyundai i30 N.
The Born V1 included here has a 59kWh battery, which is good for 266 miles under official figures, although in our range tests, we achieved 219 miles in the summer and 182 miles in winter.
Our pick of the range is the entry-level V1 model because it’s the most sensibly-priced, as our leasing deal shows. It includes LED headlights, climate control, parking aids and 19in alloy wheels, which should cover most bases.
Cupra Born lease deals
Read our in-depth Cupra Born review
Strengths
- Good to drive
- Excellent interior space
- Smart and sturdy-feeling interior
Weaknesses
- Seat Ateca is more fun to drive
- VarioFlex seats no longer standard
- No hybrid options
Model 1.5 TSI ACT Sportline | Monthly rental £332.13 | Initial payment £1992.78 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
Our reviewers describe the Skoda Karoq as ‘top drawer’, which is high praise indeed. It’s closely related to the Seat Ateca, which isn’t quite as comfortable, and the more expensive VW Tiguan, but we think the Karoq is the best of the trio.
The Karoq range includes a wide range of petrol and diesel engines, but the 1.5 TSI listed here is the best because it’s nippy around town and punchy on the motorway. Regardless of engine choice, it’s comfortable and quiet, making it a good long-distance cruiser.
We usually think the mid-spec SE L is the best choice, because it balances price and equipment very well, but keen deals on the higher-spec Sportline impress. Just remember that the Sportline’s panoramic roof does rob some headroom.
Skoda Karoq lease deals
Read our in-depth Skoda Karoq review
Our pick: 1.5 E-Power 204 Acenta Premium 5dr Xtronic
Strengths
- Plenty of standard equipment
- Option of third row of seats
- Competitively priced
Weaknesses
- Smaller boot and third-row seat space than rivals
- Not much fun to drive
- Not as efficient as you might expect a hybrid to be
Model 1.5 h e-POWER Acenta Premium Auto | Monthly rental £334.66 | Initial payment £2007.96 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles
If you’re looking for a bargain lease car with additional seating, then the Nissan X-Trail could be the family SUV for you. It’s a spacious and comfortable five seater with the option of adding a couple of occasional seats in the boot. We’d stop short of calling it a seven seater because the third row is tight, but it’s perfectly fine for older children or adults for short trips.
The 1.5-litre e-Power model listed here is our pick of the range. The difference between this and many other hybrids is that the engine doesn't directly drive the wheels, rather it acts as a generator to power a battery. As such it drives like an electric car.
We think the Acenta Premium provides the best value, and comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible 8.2in touchscreen infotainment, 18in alloys, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and parking aids.
Nissan X-Trail lease deals
Read our in-depth Nissan X-Trail review
Our pick: 150KW Comfort 61kWh 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Competitive pricing
- Smart interior
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Thirsty petrol engine
- Fidgety ride
- Poor head room in the back
Model 1.6 TGDI Noble DCT Euro 6 | Monthly rental £319.75 | Initial payment £1918.50 | Length of agreement 36 months | Annual mileage limit 10,000 miles per month
Omoda isn’t a brand that will be familiar to everyone, but is part of a wave of SUVs arriving from China. The Omoda 5 is the first model to arrive here, and is a competitively-priced family SUV that counts the Kia Sportage and MG HS among its rivals.
While there’s an electric version, called the Omoda E5, the regular 5 is powered by a 183bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine which needs working hard, when it can become quite coarse. On the move, it doesn't deal with bumps as well as a Sportage, although handles pretty well.
It has a smartly-styled interior and a responsive touchscreen. All models are well equipped, but the high-spec Noble trim mentioned here wants for very little – remarkable, given the current leasing rates.
Omoda 5 lease deals
Read our in-depth Omoda 5 review
FAQs
If you’re looking to put a new car on your driveway with the least hassle, then it’s well worth looking at a lease car. With no depreciation to worry about, or the complexities of continuing or ending a PCP deal, they are as straightforward as it gets.
If you don’t plan to keep your car at the end of a PCP deal, a car lease could even save you a great deal of money in the long run.
We have more information in our what is car leasing feature.
Like PCPs, you’ll have to work within a strict mileage limit, and the car mush be returned in good condition at the end of the agreement. Excess mileage charges, and fees to repair damage can be significant.
Also, leasing is among the least flexible finance options. That means if you come into financial difficulty, it can be costly and difficult to end a car leasing agreement early.
Shopping around for the best deal in the first place is the easiest way to keep your leasing costs low. What Car?’s car leasing deals are a great place to start.
Carefully consider your mileage: an annual 6000-mile limit will be far cheaper than 10,000 miles, so try to avoid paying for what you won’t use. But beware excess mileage charges, which can soon add up if you underestimate your mileage.
Do the maths to decide whether it’s better to build in maintenance packages to the lease deal, or deal with them separately. The same applies to insurance.
Consider a shorter agreement, but remember that most lease deals will require a number of months paid up from as an initial rental.
Most regular lease agreements don’t include car insurance, so in these cases you’ll need to arrange it yourself. But many leasing providers offer insurance and maintenance packages. Sometimes this can be more cost-effective – and certainly easier – but it pays to run the numbers first.
Remember that most leasing deals will require you to have fully-comprehensive insurance.