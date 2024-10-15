2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé revealed with a fresh look and revised engines

On sale: March 2025 | Price from: £34,915

The ‘less is more’ approach is often used to express minimalism, but with the aim of having a big impact. This, then, could be the strategy behind the facelifted BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, which has been given a more minimalist design inside and out, as well as a simplified engine line-up to bring it up-to-date.

Mind you, the strategy seen here is not exclusive to the 2 Series Gran Coupé, because we’ve recently seen a similar refresh applied to the BMW 1 Series, upon which the car is based.