2025 Cupra Terramar revealed: new family SUV offers a 70-mile electric range

On sale: Early 2025 | Price from: £35,000 (est)

The idea behind the new Cupra Terramar is very simple. In the same way Chorizo is a spicier, more flavoursome alternative to a Bratwurst, the Terramar is a sportier version of the Volkswagen Tiguan family SUV. Indeed, the two cars share the same underpinnings, which means they offer a similar range of engines, but with reworked styling and suspension to give the cars a different look and feel.

The Terramar is larger and more expensive than the Cupra Formentor, but it will still rival the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai. Like the Formentor, it gets a heavily sculpted ‘shark-nose’ front end, triangular LED headlights and an illuminated badge at the rear, all of which are designed to tie it in with Cupra’s other new models.