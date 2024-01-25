Best small SUVs 2024 and the ones to avoid: tried and tested

Small SUVs are among the most popular types of car on the market, and with an emphasis on great practicality and low running costs, it’s not hard to see why. They’re also the smallest cars to provide the high driving position that so many drivers seek.

They can make the ideal car, regardless of whether you’re commuting, ferrying the family around or simply need a fuss-free model that can do it all.

That’s why we test every element of a small SUV, from how it performs on the road, to how practical it is. Our reviewers have driven every single model on sale in the UK, guaranteeing that when we deliver a verdict, it’s one you can trust.

If you want to find out more about any of the cars here, then click the links through to our in-depth reviews, or see how much you can save with the best small SUV deals.

