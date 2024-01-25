2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Best small SUVs 2024 and the ones to avoid: tried and tested

Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which ones we'd avoid...

Darren Moss
Published25 January 2024
Best small SUVs
Audi Q2 2022 front left tracking
Audi Q2 2022 interior front seats
Orange VW T-Cross front right driving
VW T-Cross interior dashboard
Skoda Kamiq front right driving
Skoda Kamiq interior dashboard
Volkswagen Taigo 2022 front cornering
Volkswagen Taigo 2022 interior dashboard
Skoda Karoq front cornering
Skoda Karoq interior dashboard
Range Rover Evoque front right driving
Range Rover Evoque interior dashboard
Smart #1 front cornering
Smart #1 interior dashboard
Ford Puma front right driving
Ford Puma dashboard
VW T-Roc front cornering
VW T-Roc interior dashboard
Red Lexus LBX front cornering
Lexus LBX interior dashboard
Ford Ecosport front right driving
Jeep Renegade front right driving
Image 1 of 23

Small SUVs are among the most popular types of car on the market, and with an emphasis on great practicality and low running costs, it’s not hard to see why. They’re also the smallest cars to provide the high driving position that so many drivers seek.

They can make the ideal car, regardless of whether you’re commuting, ferrying the family around or simply need a fuss-free model that can do it all.

That’s why we test every element of a small SUV, from how it performs on the road, to how practical it is. Our reviewers have driven every single model on sale in the UK, guaranteeing that when we deliver a verdict, it’s one you can trust.

If you want to find out more about any of the cars here, then click the links through to our in-depth reviews, or see how much you can save with the best small SUV deals.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which ones we'd avoid

