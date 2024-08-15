New BMW M5 Touring revealed: 727bhp super-estate gets hybrid power
New BMW M5 Touring gets plug-in hybrid power and a 42-mile electric range...
On sale Early 2025 | Price from £112,500
In the Batman comics, it’s not just the caped crusader who fights crime; children Damian Wayne, Robin and Huntress are also roped in to rid Gotham City of its enemies. There’s only one problem: the Batmobile is strictly a two-seater. So, what’s a billionaire to do?
The answer may come from the new BMW M5 Touring – an estate which blends family friendly practicality with the kind of performance a superhero needs.
Indeed, with 727bhp coming from the combination of 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine and electric motor, the latest M5 Touring can hit 62mph in just 3.6sec – that’s a smidge slower than the rival Audi RS6 Avant can manage, but that car isn’t a plug-in hybrid.
Indeed, the M5 Touring’s green credentials would fit in well with Bruce Wayne’s philanthropic efforts, being able to officially cover up to 42 miles on electric power. If he could charge its 18.6kWh up at Wayne Manor – the M5 Touring can accept up to 11kW – then the result is some very un-M5-like running costs. The numbers suggest up to 166.2mpg is possible, with C02 emissions from as low as 39g/km placing the M5 Touring in the 14% benefit-in-kind tax for company car drivers.
While limited to just 155mph as standard, the optional M Driver’s Package can raise that limit to 189mph, ensuring that even the fastest of Batman’s enemies wouldn’t be out of reach. You can accelerate up to 87mph on electric power alone.
Inside, the M5 Touring keeps the same fixtures as its M5 saloon sibling, with screens for digital instruments and infotainment, and what are likely to be high-quality materials throughout. We're already big fans of the iDrive infotainment system which appears in the regular BMW 5 Series, principally because as well as being able to control it via touch and voice, you can also use a physical controller on the centre console, which makes it easier to use on the move.
With 500 litres of space available in its boot, the new M5 Touring should have no trouble in swallowing your holiday luggage. It’s worth noting that the Audi RS6 Avant’s boot is bigger, however, being able to swallow nine carry-on suitcases in our tests, while the Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate can carry one more. Dropping the M5 Touring's rear seats – which split and fold in a handy 40/20/40 configuration – ups the available storage to 1630 litres. And should the BatCaravan make an appearance, the M5 Touring is rated to tow loads up to 2000kg.
With prices starting from £112,500, the M5 Touring will cost you less than the RS6 Avant, while both cars are a comparative bargain next to the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo S E-hybrid. And yes, Mr. Wayne, it does come in black.
