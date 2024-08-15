New BMW M5 Touring revealed: 727bhp super-estate gets hybrid power

While limited to just 155mph as standard, the optional M Driver’s Package can raise that limit to 189mph, ensuring that even the fastest of Batman’s enemies wouldn’t be out of reach. You can accelerate up to 87mph on electric power alone.

Inside, the M5 Touring keeps the same fixtures as its M5 saloon sibling, with screens for digital instruments and infotainment, and what are likely to be high-quality materials throughout. We're already big fans of the iDrive infotainment system which appears in the regular BMW 5 Series, principally because as well as being able to control it via touch and voice, you can also use a physical controller on the centre console, which makes it easier to use on the move.

With 500 litres of space available in its boot, the new M5 Touring should have no trouble in swallowing your holiday luggage. It’s worth noting that the Audi RS6 Avant’s boot is bigger, however, being able to swallow nine carry-on suitcases in our tests, while the Mercedes-AMG E53 Estate can carry one more. Dropping the M5 Touring's rear seats – which split and fold in a handy 40/20/40 configuration – ups the available storage to 1630 litres. And should the BatCaravan make an appearance, the M5 Touring is rated to tow loads up to 2000kg.