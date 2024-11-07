Revised Stellantis vans place focus on electric power

Charging should be pretty quick too, with a 0-80% charge taking as little as 30 minutes, if you use a 100kW public charger. There are three levels of regenerative braking to help balance energy recuperation or drivability, plus three different driving modes – Normal, Eco and Power – come as standard.

Two diesel options continue to be available: a 1.5-litre engine, with either 100bhp paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, or a 130bhp version with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside, there’s a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen complete with integrated sat nav, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. From previous experience, we've found that the touchscreen is reasonably responsive, but the menu layout isn’t very easy to navigate. A 10.0in digital instrument cluster sits in front of the driver’s seat and can be customised to display a range of information.

Several driving aids come as standard, including adaptive cruise control and lane assist. Each van is also equipped with a panoramic reversing camera and a virtual rear-view mirror to help with parking and blind spots.

