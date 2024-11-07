NEW REVIEWS:

Revised Stellantis vans place focus on electric power
news

Revised Stellantis vans place focus on electric power

Models such as the Citroën Berlingo, Vauxhall Vivaro and Peugeot Boxer receive a round of extensive updates...

Stellantis vans
Eleanor Cooper
Published07 November 2024
If variety is the spice of life, then the Stellantis vans have the potential to rival the super-hot Scotch bonnet, thanks to a series of far-reaching revisions being applied across 12 models.

Stellantis has revealed a heavily revised lineup of 12 small, medium and large vans from four different brands, with a particular focus on electric power.

2025 Citroën Berlingo, Fiat Doblo, Peugeot Partner and Vauxhall Combo

Citroën Berlingo side static

The small van range continues to be available with both electric and diesel power, but the big changes centre on the electric vans - the e-Berlingo, e-Doblo, e-Partner and Combo Electric. These will be powered by a 52kWh battery, which is slightly larger than the old 50kWh unit, although the motor still produces 136bhp. 

Officially, you’ll be able to drive up to 213 miles on a single charge – 38 miles more than the vans were previously able to. This is much more than the 174 miles offered by the Mercedes eCitan, and the 186 miles the mechanically-identical Renault Kangoo E-Tech can achieve.

Charging should be pretty quick too, with a 0-80% charge taking as little as 30 minutes, if you use a 100kW public charger. There are three levels of regenerative braking to help balance energy recuperation or drivability, plus three different driving modes – Normal, Eco and Power – come as standard.

Two diesel options continue to be available: a 1.5-litre engine, with either 100bhp paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, or a 130bhp version with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside, there’s a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen complete with integrated sat nav, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. From previous experience, we've found that the touchscreen is reasonably responsive, but the menu layout isn’t very easy to navigate. A 10.0in digital instrument cluster sits in front of the driver’s seat and can be customised to display a range of information.

Several driving aids come as standard, including adaptive cruise control and lane assist. Each van is also equipped with a panoramic reversing camera and a virtual rear-view mirror to help with parking and blind spots.

2025 Citroën Dispatch, Fiat Scudo, Peugeot Expert and Vauxhall Vivaro

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric front left cornering

Stellantis’s medium vans are also available with either electric or diesel power. The electric –  e-Dispatch, e-Scudo, e-Expert and Vivaro Electric – versions are equipped with a 75kWh battery and have an overall output of 136bhp, with an official range of 219 miles. This is 14 miles more than what was previously offered.

A 5-80% charge is possible in 45 minutes when using a 100kW rapid charger.

Two diesel engine options are available: a 118bhp 1.5-litre version, or a 143bhp 2.0-litre version. Diesel vans have a towing capacity of between 2000kg and 2500kg, which is around the same as the equivalent Ford Transit Custom. Electric models can tow up to 1000kg which is much less than the e-Transit Custom, which offers 2300kg.

The infotainment system and driving aids are much the same as those offered in the small vans, although sat-nav isn’t included as standard in medium models, meaning drivers will have to rely on their smartphones.

Citroën Relay, Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer and Vauxhall Movano

Peugeot e-Boxer front left cornering

Stellantis’s large electric vans get a new 75kWh battery as well as a smaller 50kWh version. A 0-80% charge should take around 55 minutes with a 150kW rapid charger. The electric motor produces an overall output of 270bhp. Officially, you’ll be able to drive up to 263 miles on a single charge, significantly more than the 196 miles offered by the Ford e-Transit.

A 2.2-litre diesel engine is also available. The 140bhp version comes with a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or eight-speed automatic gearbox; the 180bhp version is available exclusively with an eight-speed automatic.

A maximum towing capacity of up to 3000kg is offered with diesel versions, and up to 2400kg with electric versions of the large van. That compares with the Renault Master’s equivalent 3000kg and Ford e-Transit’s 2300kg.

You’re spoilt for choice with 25 different variations of bodywork, including three lengths, three heights and three gross vehicle weight options. LED headlights are also fitted as standard for the first time.

Inside, a redesigned dashboard includes a new 7.0in digital instrument cluster in front of the driver. There’s also a 230-volt socket, which can be used to charge laptops and other electrical equipment, such as power tools.

In terms of pricing, all electric models have received a reduction in an attempt to improve affordability. Vauxhall Combo Electric starts at £27,100, which undercuts the current price significantly. The Vauxhall Vivaro Electric starts at £38,105, and the Vauxhall Movano Electric starts at £46,435 – cheaper than the e-Transit.

