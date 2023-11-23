What Car? Reader Award: vote for the most exciting new car of 2024

The What Car? Reader Award, in association with MotorEasy, gives you the chance to vote for the new car you're most excited about seeing over the next year. Voting is now open, and you can cast yours on our dedicated voting website – but you'll need to be quick, because the vote will close soon. The shortlist of 14 models draws from a wide range of vehicle classes, including electric cars, SUVs and estate cars.

Previous winners of the Reader Award include the Range Rover in 2022, and the Kia EV9 electric SUV in 2023. You can find out more about each eligible model by clicking on the links below. The overall winner will be announced as part of our annual Car of the Year Awards ceremony on 18 January 2024. Voting for the Reader Award will close at 9am on Friday 8 December. Cars in this list are presented alphabetically. What Car? Reader Award 2024 contenders Audi A6 Avant e-tron