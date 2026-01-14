Best used plug-in hybrids
If charged up regularly, plug-in hybrids can be both cheap to run and kind to the environment. These are the best used examples you can buy...
Buying a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is a bit like going for a two-for-one deal at the supermarket, because you’re essentially getting two cars in one. Indeed, the beauty of a PHEV is that, like an electric car, it has an electric motor and battery for local journeys on electric power, while a petrol engine kicks in to take you farther when the battery runs out of juice. It’s a set-up that’s become very popular in recent years, and today, there are plenty of used PHEV bargains on forecourts.
Handily, PHEVs come in all shapes and sizes, whether that’s a family car, executive car or family SUV. The choice is yours, but in this top 10, we’re going to be running through the best used examples of any size or shape for any budget. If one of the cars here does take your fancy, you can follow our used review link to find out information about performance, running costs, practicality and reliability. Or, you can follow our used cars for sale link if you decide on the right car for you.
Strengths
- Eager handling
- Great driving position
- Punchy and frugal engines
- Plug-in hybrid great value
Weaknesses
- Some interior quality disappointing
- Fiddly infotainment system
- Questionable reliability in the past
The Audi A3 is one of the best used family cars you can buy, but it’s particularly talented in TFSI e PHEV form. Early cars, which are the best value, have a competitive 41-mile official electric-only range, while facelift cars – introduced in 2024 – can do 88 miles. That’s one of the longest ranges of any PHEV you can buy – new or used – and it should make it very cheap to run. Of course, there are other strengths of the A3 to consider, including its ride, which is more comfortable than a VW Golf, and its interior, which is more plush than a Mercedes A-Class.
"I like the physical buttons and switches in the A3’s interior. It makes simple functions, like adjusting the interior temperature, super easy to do while driving." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2021 Audi A3 1.4 TFSI e 40 Sport, 32,651 miles, £16,272
Strengths
- Good to drive for an SUV; feels sporty on the road
- Classy, well-designed interior with high-quality materials
- Class-leading electric-only range of the PHEV version
- All engine options are strong with good performance
Weaknesses
- Some models are expensive compared with rivals
- Boot is relatively small for the size of car
- Rivals have a more spacious third-row seating arrangement
- Ride can be firm on the larger-wheeled options
Like most BMWs, the BMW X5 is available with a powerful petrol or diesel engine, but it’s the xDrive45e that’s our recommended choice – and that’s whether you’re looking for a PHEV or not. The system combines a 3.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor for a combined 389bhp, while a 24kWh (total capacity) battery delivers an official range of 54 miles – beating a Range Rover Sport P300e for distance. It’s a fabulous car to drive; the smooth and quiet hybrid system is complemented by impressive body control and a supple ride from the standard air suspension. The interior is super luxurious and easy to use, too.
"The six-cylinder engine seals the deal for me with the xDrive45e. It’s a lot smoother and more luxurious-feeling than the four-cylinder engine in the Range Rover Sport P400e." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2021 BMW X5 3.0 xDrive45e xLine, 69,938 miles, £28,871
Strengths
- Great fun to drive
- Sharp steering and superb body control
- Intuitive infotainment system
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Interior not as well finished as Audi A4
- Lumbar support was an expensive extra
- Rather firm ride, especially on M Sport models
Our 2023 Used Car of the Year, the BMW 3 Series 330e is one of the best PHEVs for driver enjoyment, with nimble handling, sharp steering and strong performance, making it a better drive than a Mercedes C-Class C300e. There are, of course, many other strengths that make the 330e a good buy, including its high-quality interior and intuitive infotainment system. Used prices are very tempting, with prices starting from the £15,000 mark.
"I was really impressed by the performance of the 330e. The 2.0-litre petrol engine and electric motor combine to produce 288bhp, which allows for a 0-62mph time of just 5.8sec." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2021 BMW 3 Series 2.0 330e SE Pro, 41,964 miles, £16,649
Strengths
- Comfortable driving condition
- Well equipped
- Excellent traction in slippery conditions
Weaknesses
- Still a question mark over long-term reliability
- Some rivals have better fuel economy
- Not particularly swift
The Range Rover Evoque has a fabulous driving position, with a commanding view and excellent visibility. Not only that, but it has a comfortable ride, a luxurious interior and a competitive price. The P300e PHEV model is a strong performer, with smooth, punchy performance and impressive refinement from the hybrid system. Handily, the Evoque doesn’t suffer from poor reliability like some of Land Rover’s other models (according to the What Car? Reliability Survey), which helps secure its position on this list.
"The Evoque might be a mini-me Range Rover, but it’s really quite roomy in the back. I’m 6ft2in and had no trouble with head or leg room." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2021 Land Rover 1.5 P300e S, 53,000 miles, £18,980
Strengths
- Delightful to drive
- Smooth ride even on rough roads
- Spacious, well-designed interior that uses quality materials
- Efficient engines with good fuel economy
Weaknesses
- Higher maintenance costs than some of its rivals
- Rear leg room can be slightly cramped for taller passengers
- Slight question mark over reliability
The BMW 5 Series has won numerous What Car? Awards over the years, including our 2022 Used Car of the Year and 2017 Overall Car of the Year. It really is a very capable luxury car, being more rewarding to drive than the Audi A6 and Mercedes E-Class, while matching the former (and beating the latter) for interior quality. The 530e is cheaper than you might imagine, with prices starting from £14,000 for an earlier car. Later facelift cars, introduced in 2021, start from £20,000.
"For the best ride, I’d recommend looking for a car with the optional M Sport Pro Pack. It adds adaptive suspension that gives you a much plusher ride than the standard car." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2021 BMW 5 Series 2.0 530e M Sport D, 67,938 miles, £19,943
Strengths
- Great value
- Smart interior
- Long, transferable warranty
Weaknesses
- MG’s poor reliability record
- Interior tech can be frustrating
- Boot is not as big as rivals
The MG HS is good value as a new car, but it’s becoming a bargain as a used car too, with £23,000 bagging you a 2024 car with just 10,000 miles on the clock. Another strength of the HS PHEV is its enormous 75-mile official range, which beats that of the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage PHEVs. Only MG’s questionable reliability record dents its appeal, but the car’s transferable seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty should give you some peace of mind.
"I’ve driven the petrol version of the HS, but the firmer suspension in the PHEV, which deals with the extra weight of the battery, feels more composed over undulating roads." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2025 MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Plug-in Hybrid SE, 3563 miles, £23,799
Strengths
- Incredibly reliable
- Smooth ride even on challenging roads
- Comfortable and spacious interior
- Very nicely finished
Weaknesses
- Sluggish automatic gearbox does hamper performance
- Complex infotainment system can be hard to use
- Many alternatives are cheaper used buys
The family SUV class is crowded, but a left-field choice that shouldn’t be overlooked is the Lexus NX. It’s comfortable, well-built and very well equipped, while the PHEV version provides strong performance and a competitive electric-only range of 45 miles – farther than what a used BMW X3 can do. The NX scored well in our most recent reliability survey, too, finishing in 22nd place out of 76 family SUVs with a score of 95.2%.
"If serviced annually at an authorised Lexus dealer, the NX can be kept under warranty for up to 10 years or 100,000 miles. It’s a brilliant deal that I think makes the NX very appealing." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ Premium, 50,392 miles, £30,450
Strengths
- Used prices are tempting
- Well-made interior
- Practical and spacious
- Good reliability record
Weaknesses
- Ride can be fidgety
- No sliding rear seats
- Not as good to drive as one or two rivals
The Hyundai Tucson PHEV is great value compared with the Kia Sportage and Volvo XC40, because it undercuts them on price by quite a margin. And yet, it’s better equipped and more spacious in the back seats and boot than both. We’d recommend going for Premium trim if you can; it comes with ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a wireless phone-charging pad and a Krell audio system as standard.
"I’d quite happily sit in the back of the Tucson on a long journey. It’s one of the most spacious family SUVs you can buy." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2021 Hyundai Tucson 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid Premium, 59,529 miles, £16,477
Strengths
- Smart interior
- Large boot
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Hybrid and plug-in hybrid are a tad expensive
- Auto gearboxes not the slickest
- Rear head room with panoramic roof not the best
One of our favourite new family SUVs, the Kia Sportage is a great used buy too, especially in PHEV form. While it’s more expensive and not as well equipped as the Hyundai Tucson, it’s the more polished car to drive out of the two, and the official electric-only range is slightly longer (at 43 miles as opposed to 38 miles with the Tucson). Kia’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty is competitive, while the Sportage’s reliability record – finishing in 13th place out of 76 family SUVs in our reliability survey – adds further appeal.
"Choosing between the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage is very difficult. My used car colleague, George Hill, said he'd choose the Tucson for its cheaper price and bigger boot, but I'd go for the Sportage for its more sophisticated driving experience. You can’t go wrong with either, really." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor
We found: 2022 Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid GT-Line, 39,334 miles, £20,500
Strengths
- Incredibly polished on the road
- Fabulously high driving position
- Seven-seater option provides useful versatility
Weaknesses
- Expensive, even when used
- Land Rover’s reliability record is poor
- V8 engines are thirsty
Few PHEVs can match the Range Rover for refinement, ride comfort and interior quality. Its official electric-only range of 70 miles beats the likes of the BMW X5, while performance is really impressive for such a big, spacious car – 0-62mph takes 6.0sec for the P440e. While it is an expensive choice, being more expensive than the X5, it does undercut the 2022-present Range Rover Sport. Land Rover’s reliability record remains a worry.
"The Range Rover is a big car, but I found the standard-fit four-wheel steering incredibly useful when manoeuvring around my local supermarket car park." – George Hill, Used Cars Writer
We found: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 P440e SE, 37,257 miles, £68,990
