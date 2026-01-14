The Audi A3 is one of the best used family cars you can buy, but it’s particularly talented in TFSI e PHEV form. Early cars, which are the best value, have a competitive 41-mile official electric-only range, while facelift cars – introduced in 2024 – can do 88 miles. That’s one of the longest ranges of any PHEV you can buy – new or used – and it should make it very cheap to run. Of course, there are other strengths of the A3 to consider, including its ride, which is more comfortable than a VW Golf, and its interior, which is more plush than a Mercedes A-Class.

"I like the physical buttons and switches in the A3’s interior. It makes simple functions, like adjusting the interior temperature, super easy to do while driving." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor

We found: 2021 Audi A3 1.4 TFSI e 40 Sport, 32,651 miles, £16,272

