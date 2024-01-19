What Car? Awards 2024 winners: The best cars on sale today

The What Car? Car of the Year Awards have been held every year since 1978.

The winners of our Car of the Year Awards – the 47th – for 2024 were announced at a glitzy event at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Thursday evening.

They are the culmination of 12 months of testing, during which we’ve driven hundreds of the latest models, both on UK roads and at our private test track. Each category features not only a winner but also some alternatives that you might want to consider. Let’s see all the category winners, culminating in the overall winner – the car we think is the best new model introduced in the past 12 months:

