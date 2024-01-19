What Car? Awards 2024 winners: The best cars on sale today
Which cars won big at this year's Car of the Year Awards, held on Thursday evening? Take a look at the best cars you can buy today...
The winners of our Car of the Year Awards – the 47th – for 2024 were announced at a glitzy event at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on Thursday evening.
They are the culmination of 12 months of testing, during which we’ve driven hundreds of the latest models, both on UK roads and at our private test track. Each category features not only a winner but also some alternatives that you might want to consider. Let’s see all the category winners, culminating in the overall winner – the car we think is the best new model introduced in the past 12 months:
Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile
Best luxury SUVs 2024 – and the ones to avoid
The best luxury SUVs are as practical as they are classy and as desirable as they are relaxing to drive. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the one to avoid
Honda CR-V Hybrid long-term test
Being a big family SUV with a hybrid engine should make the Honda CR-V pretty hot property right now. But, does it have its work cut out over the next few months?