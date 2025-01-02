Every What Car? Car of the Year winner since 1978
Being named What Car? Car of the Year is the highest honour a new model can receive – here's every winner in the 46-year history of the award...
Buying a new car is not an easy process, and there are so many variables to consider when doing so. That's why it's essential that you do your research – and that's where we come in. Each year, we put every new model through the most rigorous and comprehensive testing in the business, and see how they compare to their closest rivals, before choosing the best in every class.
The car that manages to impress our team of expert reviewers the most across every component we assess is awarded the highest accolade – the overall What Car? Car of the Year.
Here we take a look at every overall Car of the Year since the Awards began in 1978 – how many of them have you owned?
1978: Renault 20 TS
Launched in 1975, the Renault 20 was an executive car that eventually went off sale in 1984. It stood out in the inaugural year of our awards thanks to its vast interior, peppy performance and keen pricing. Indeed, the 2.0 TS version of this big saloon cost just £4724 when new, while the impressive list of cars it beat to the title included the Alfa Romeo Alfasud, Lancia Beta and Saab 99 Turbo.
1979: Peugeot 305
Sold as a four-door saloon, estate car and van, the Peugeot 305 offered big-car luxury and practicality for a very tempting price. In fact, as we wrote at the time, it had "an air of class unusual in 1300cc cars". Minor niggles included confusing controls and whining from the gearbox, but overall this was a very civilised family car. If you wanted more pace, a more powerful SR model was also available.
1980: Vauxhall Astra
The very first Vauxhall Astra gave the brand a significant boost in the family car market. We liked its engaging handling, which made the car almost as fun to drive as the Alfa Romeo Alfasud. What's more, the Astra was significantly more practical, with more space inside than the rival Volkswagen Golf.
1981: Volkswagen Golf GTI
A replacement for the ancient Beetle, the first VW Golf was a thoroughly modern (for the time), front-wheel-drive hatchback that set a precedent for quality which still exists today. It's the hot Volkswagen Golf GTI version that we named as our Car of the Year in 1981, because it offered "a unique blend of sporting prowess and family practicality".
1982: Mercedes 200T
Part of Mercedes' successful W123 family of cars, the 200T estate (the precursor to today's Mercedes E-Class Estate) featured a lively 2.0-litre engine with 107bhp. It offered all of the interior luxury and quality with which the brand had become so closely associated, yet it was actually cheaper to buy than executive rivals such as the Ford Granada. "Mercedes quality is on offer at a reasonable price and in an attractive and practical format," we wrote at the time, "with the prestige thrown in for free."
1983: MG Metro
Sold first by British Leyland and later by Rover, the MG Metro is an icon of British manufacturing – in fact, this was the first time that our Car of the Year accolade had come to home turf. The little MG represented value for money, offering keen drivers lively performance and engaging handling, topped off by enough practicality for it to be used every day. It proved popular, too, selling twice as fast as forecasts predicted.
1984: Peugeot 205 GR
A practical small hatchback, the Peugeot 205 would later spawn one of the best hot hatches ever, the 205 GTI. But even the run-of-the-mill versions were really good to drive compared with rivals of the era. The 205 could even achieve around 40mpg, helped by the fact it had a five-speed gearbox at a time when its big rivals, such as the second-generation Volkswagen Polo, only had four gears.
1985: Volkswagen Golf GL
The Volkswagen Golf took top honours for a second time in 1985, although this time it was the second-generation model in GL form. We liked that more than 30mpg was achievable in everyday driving, with 40mpg recorded on the motorway. Performance from its 1.6-litre petrol engine was "sparkling", we said, although on the negative side, ventilation was poor.
1986: Saab 9000 Turbo 16
The Saab 9000 executive car gained a sporty turbocharged version soon after its launch, and boy was it good. As we noted at the time, "the Saab 9000's rare combination of thrilling turbo performance, forgiving handling and roomy hatchback practicality put it ahead of all the other contestants to make it not just Best Director's Car, but also our overall Car of the Year for 1986".
1987: Renault 21 Savanna GTX
"Take the refined, rapid and roomy Renault 21," we wrote in our 1987 Awards issue, "add a stylish estate tail with space for a third row of seats, and the result is the fast family Savanna GTX. It's the best of many worlds".
1988: BMW 7 Series 735i
The Mk2, 735i version of the BMW 7 Series saloon had 205bhp and a top speed of 144mph. However, what really caught our eye was that in addition to offering the kind of rear space and luxury that the rich and powerful looked for in their chauffeur-driven limousines, it was also excellent to drive, with strong performance and engaging handling. As a bonus, the 735i was almost £25,000 cheaper to buy than its larger V12-engined sibling, the 750iL.
1989: Ford Fiesta 1.1L
By 1989, the Ford Fiesta was available in both three- and five-door forms, and came with more economical petrol engines and revised suspension that set new standards in terms of both ride and handling. In short, Ford had ironed out the few bugs of the original model, and in doing so created a masterpiece in the small car class.
1990: Rover 214 Si
1991: Rover Metro 1.1L
The Metro, now made by Rover rather than British Leyland, won Car of the Year for a second time in 1991. Rover had gone through the shortcomings of the original Metro and eliminated them one by one, leaving a car that was smooth, fun to drive and a pleasure over long distances. In its small car category, the Metro saw off competition from the Peugeot 205 and Renault Clio.
1992: Volkswagen Golf 1.8 GL
The third-generation Volkswagen Golf matched the achievements of its predecessors by winning Car of the Year – this time in mid-range GL form. We felt that underneath its sensible, restrained image, there was great flair to this Golf. "It is the product of a confident company," we wrote. "A car that shuns glitz and glamour in favour of the deeper virtues of reliability, quality and durability."
1993: Ford Mondeo 1.8 GLX
The original Ford Mondeo raced to the front of the family car pack, seeing off rivals such as the Nissan Primera, Peugeot 405 and Vauxhall Cavalier, thanks to its excellent interior quality and refinement. It also came with a standard driver’s airbag – something few rivals offered.
1994: Peugeot 306 1.6 LX
We praised the Peugeot 306 for its mile-munching ability on the motorway, plus its first-rate handling and excellent brakes. It was safer than a lot of rivals, too, with side-impact door beams and optional anti-lock brakes. And a low insurance rating made the 306 one of the cheapest hatchbacks of the era to own.
1995: Volkswagen Polo 1.3 CL
The third-generation version of Volkswagen's small car grew in size both inside and out. In fact, it nudged cars in the class above for space, practicality, refinement, comfort, safety and equipment. As we noted at the time, it was "a class leader whose supremacy seems destined to last".
1996: Peugeot 406 2.0 LX
With 1996 a bumper year for new cars, victory for the Peugeot 406 was all the more impressive. "The 406 is so clearly superior to everything else in its class, except in top-end performance and rear-seat space," we wrote at the time.
1997: Renault Megane Scénic 1.6 RT
The original Renault Scenic was the car that created the compact MPV segment. It was a hugely roomy and versatile five-seat people carrier with a big boot, yet occupied no more space than a conventional hatchback. The fact that it was also good to drive, had lots of clever storage space and cost just £1400 more than the contemporary Renault Megane hatchback only sweetened the deal.
1998: Land Rover Freelander 1.8i
Land Rover opened up new markets with the Land Rover Freelander, earning it our top accolade. This was an SUV that was less off-road focused than anything the company had produced previously, yet it still offered buyers the raised driving position and practicality with which 4x4s had become associated. The Freelander was immensely popular, too, so much so that plenty of examples still exist on the used car market.
1999: Rover 75 1.8 Club
Probably Rover's best-known executive car, the Rover 75 ceased production in 2005, but not before gaining a good reputation among company car drivers for being a credible alternative to established German rivals. Its interior was luxurious and its seating position comfortable enough to let you while away the motorway miles and still feel fresh at the end of the journey.
2000: Skoda Fabia 1.4 16V Comfort
The original Skoda Fabia was nothing short of a revelation, blowing the competition out of the proverbial water with its low running costs, smart and practical interior and keen pricing. It was available in hatchback, saloon and estate forms, and transformed Skoda's image.
2001: Ford Mondeo 1.8 LX
Having already firmly established itself as one of the best-selling family cars in Britain, the Mondeo scooped our top honour for a second time in 2001. This Mk2 Ford Mondeo was a brave move for Ford, with a new focus on quality. The result was a car that, no matter what you did with it, was better than both its predecessor and key rivals. As our Awards issue from that year noted: "We rate it more highly than many small executive models with snob-value badges and prestige-marque prices. It really is that great."
2002: Toyota Corolla 1.6 VVT-i T3 5dr
Despite the ninth-generation Toyota Corolla launching in Japan in 2000, it took a full two years for it to reach the UK. However, it proved worth the wait, bringing improvements in practicality and drivability. Indeed, comfort and composure were excellent in all conditions.
2003: Seat Ibiza 1.2 12C 5dr
This generation of the Seat Ibiza underlined the progress Seat had made as a company since joining the expanding Volkswagen Group, and also how far small cars had come in offering buyers excellence for a low price. "Quite simply," we wrote, "never before has so much car been within the reach of so many."
2004: Volkswagen Golf 1.6 FSI S 5dr
This fifth-generation Volkswagen Golf proved to be incredibly practical, while also being better to drive and cheaper to run than its predecessor. The 1.6-litre FSI petrol engine averaged 44.1mpg, while the list of standard equipment included a CD player, electric front windows and remote central locking. "With such rounded abilities," we wrote, "no car better fills our brief of fitness for purpose."
2005: Land Rover Discovery TDV6 S auto
The third iteration of the Land Rover Discovery succeeded in blurring the lines between luxury and practicality. It was, in a way, three cars in one. First, it was an executive cruiser, quiet and comfortable and loaded with kit. Second, it was a family-friendly MPV with space for the kids, their toys and the kitchen sink. And third, it remained one of the most capable off-roaders around.
2006: BMW 3 Series 320d ES
This 320d version of the fifth-generation BMW 3 Series was every bit as sharp to drive as you'd expect a BMW to be. But it was its outstanding refinement that really helped to secure the win; no executive car rival was as quiet. Add in space for your family and their luggage and plenty of equipment and its victory was a no-brainer.
2007: Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Club AC 5dr
Following the victory of the Ibiza in 2003, we thought it would be some time before another small car was able to move the game on significantly. However, the Vauxhall Corsa did just that four years later, resetting the boundaries of ride comfort, space, and fit and finish.
2008: Jaguar XF 2.7D V6 Luxury
Before the arrival of the Jaguar XF, Jaguar was on its knees, with sales anaemic due to a range that was dominated by underwhelming models such as the Jaguar S-Type and Jaguar X-Type. But then it launched a car that redefined how it was seen. As we said at the time: "Next to the German giants, with their prolific outputs, Jaguar is a bit of a cottage industry. So it’s all the more impressive that the new XF matches a Mercedes for refinement, a BMW for driving dynamics and an Audi for interior wow factor."
2009: Ford Fiesta 1.25i 82 Zetec 5dr
Our original comments on the 2009 Car of the Year tell you everything you need to know about how much we liked what was to become Britain's best-selling car: "Just occasionally, something comes along and belts you between the eyes as soon as it turns a wheel. This year, that something is the Ford Fiesta."
2010: Peugeot 3008 1.6 THP 150 Sport
The Nissan Qashqai might have started the family SUV trend, but Peugeot took the idea, refined it and ran with it. The 3008's looks divided opinion, sure, but its interior was universally appealing, with plush materials and plenty of storage space. Plus, our favourite version came with clever active anti-roll bars that made it as composed in corners as it was comfortable everywhere else.
2011: Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport
Combining desirability with agility and quality, the Audi A1 proved that small cars could be properly luxurious. "The A1 is a car that makes you smile for any number of reasons," we wrote, "and will keep you grinning as all great cars do. That's exactly what the A1 is – a great car."
2012: Volkswagen Up 1.0 75 High Up 5dr
Its blend of interior quality, refinement, space and maturity set new standards in the city car class, and while the Volkswagen Up felt most at home in town, it was also not averse to munching up miles on the motorway. In fact, more than one member of our judging panel at the time summed it up by saying that the Up was "the right car for the right time".
2013: Audi A3 Sportback 1.4 TFSI 122 SE
In many ways, the Audi A3 Sportback was just an evolution of what had come before, but that was no bad thing when what came before was already excellent. In fact, the improvements to refinement and interior quality in this version made it a stand-out winner, good enough in almost every respect to worry cars from the class above. Keen pricing sealed the deal on its Car of the Year win.
2014: Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCi Acenta 2WD
As we've mentioned, the original Nissan Qashqai was the car that kick-started the trend for family SUVs, but this second-generation Nissan Qashqai is the one that really secured its place in history. With striking looks, a high-quality interior and low running costs, it remained the class leader until the arrival of the Seat Ateca in 2016.
2015: Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI 90 SE
Following its Car of the Year victory in 2015, the Skoda Fabia has remained one of the most well-rounded small cars on sale, offering outstanding interior space, a range of refined yet punchy engines and an excellent price.
2016: Audi A4 3.0 TDI 218 Sport
This Audi A4 set new standards in the executive car market, dethroning the BMW 3 Series of the time in the process. Its interior was better both in terms of quality and materials, and it was available with a super-smooth V6 diesel engine that didn't come at the expense of fuel economy or CO2 emissions.
2017: BMW 5 Series 520d SE
Some people were surprised to see the latest BMW 5 Series entered in the luxury car category in our 2017 awards, but the fact is that it's comfortable, refined and classy enough to challenge models that cost a lot more. The 520d diesel engine we recommend offers the best balance of performance, price and running costs, while SE models come with all the equipment you're likely to want.
2018: Volvo XC40 D4 R-Design
Competing in the fast-growing family SUV segment is a tough challenge, but the Volvo XC40 stood out in 2018 thanks to its mix of comfort, quality, safety and style. Our independent tests even proved that the XC40's diesel engines emit less NOx than plenty of petrols, while offering the low CO2 output that made diesels so popular in the first place. In short, the XC40 is a stunning achievement.
2019: Kia e-Niro First Edition
2019 marked the first time in the history of our awards that we gave the Car of the Year trophy to an electric car. With a real-world range of more than 250 miles, yet a price tag which placed it within reach of the masses, the e-Niro represented a turning point for electric cars.
2020: Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost mHEV 155 ST-Line X
Thanks to its sharp handling, gutsy engine and clever mild hybrid technology, the Ford Puma offers a mix of fun and frugality not previously seen in its class. Plus, it’s very well priced and equipped, and as practical as it is stylish. In short, it’s truly outstanding, and remains one of our favourite small SUVs.
2022: Kia EV6
The Kia EV6 took the top spot in 2022 thanks to its long range, impressive fast-charging capabilities and spacious interior. We prefer it to the closely-related Hyundai Ioniq 5, but it can't match its other sister car – the Genesis GV60 – when it comes to interior quality and premium feel.
2023: Volkswagen ID Buzz
The boxy shape and 1950s-inspired design of the Volkswagen ID Buzz are a refreshing departure from the looks of more conventional electric SUVs, but the Buzz is more than just a pretty face. That square design means it's incredibly practical – we fitted twice as many carry-on suitcases below the Buzz's load cover as we squeezed into the boot of the BMW iX3 – and its family car underpinnings mean it's good to drive, too.
2024: Lexus LBX
To win the overall What Car? Car of the Year Award, a car has to really stand out from the crowd, and the Lexus LBX certainly isn't just your average small SUV. Not only does it offer the quality, refinement and hybrid technology that Lexus is well-known for, it manages to fit all of these premium qualities into a compact, affordable package. Indeed, you can put an LBX on your driveway for less than £30,000 – and such amazing value is a rarity in today's market.
