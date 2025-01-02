Every What Car? Car of the Year winner since 1978

Buying a new car is not an easy process, and there are so many variables to consider when doing so. That's why it's essential that you do your research – and that's where we come in. Each year, we put every new model through the most rigorous and comprehensive testing in the business, and see how they compare to their closest rivals, before choosing the best in every class.

The car that manages to impress our team of expert reviewers the most across every component we assess is awarded the highest accolade – the overall What Car? Car of the Year.

Read more: How we test cars