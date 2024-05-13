Win Goodwood Festival of Speed tickets with the What Car? Reliability Survey
You could be in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets worth more than £150 to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, just by telling us about your car...
The annual Goodwood Festival of Speed is motorsport's ultimate summer garden party, and it's the only event at which you can get so close to the cars and bikes as they blast up the hillclimb track. As well as unrestricted access to the machines, you’ll also see many of the drivers who made them famous.
This year’s event takes place on 11-14 July and promises to be a thrilling weekend of epic motor racing, high-speed track demonstrations and fun-packed festivities. We have two tickets for Sunday 14 July to give away, and all you have to do for a chance to win is tell us how reliable - or not - your car has been.
The What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, takes your valuable insights into your car’s dependability and turns them into unique Reliability Ratings for more than 170 car models. These are used by around two million people a year when they’re researching which car to buy.
Our scores are based on your real-life feedback on faulty cars, and we can’t compile them without you, so please complete the survey now.
