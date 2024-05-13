Win Goodwood Festival of Speed tickets with the What Car? Reliability Survey

The annual Goodwood Festival of Speed is motorsport's ultimate summer garden party, and it's the only event at which you can get so close to the cars and bikes as they blast up the hillclimb track. As well as unrestricted access to the machines, you’ll also see many of the drivers who made them famous.



This year’s event takes place on 11-14 July and promises to be a thrilling weekend of epic motor racing, high-speed track demonstrations and fun-packed festivities. We have two tickets for Sunday 14 July to give away, and all you have to do for a chance to win is tell us how reliable - or not - your car has been.