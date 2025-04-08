Are Mazda cars reliable? Most and least reliable models revealed

Japanese brand, Mazda, is renowned for being innovative. Past highlights include the rotary-engined RX8 sports car, and in recent years it's pursued a strategy of efficient petrol engines that, unlike many rivals, aren't turbocharged.

In general, Mazda has a good reputation for reliability, with owners reporting that only around a quarter of their cars had any issues in the previous two years. It's also pretty good at covering the cost of fixing those faults: 83% of remedial work was done for free.

Mazda was 16th out of 31 most reliable car brands in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey with a score of 91.1%, which puts it in the middle of the chart for dependability. Its score and place relative to other brands has slipped a little in the past couple of years: it was 13th out of 32, with a score of 92.8%, in 2023.