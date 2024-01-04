Best hybrid cars 2023 – plug-in and regular hybrids rated
Everyone from Toyota to Porsche sells hybrids these days, but which models are best and which should you avoid? Here's our list of the top 10 hybrid cars...
Previously the reserve of budget-conscious minicab drivers and city dwellers, hybrid cars are now a mainstream alternative to conventional petrols and diesels thanks to the promise of lower fuel bills.
The thing is, though, knowing which to consider and which to avoid can make the difference between a fuel-sipping investment and a costly mistake. So, after extensive testing of every hybrid car on sale by our experienced team of road testers, we reveal the top 10 hybrid cars you can buy – and name the ones to avoid.
Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile
Suzuki Swace long-term test
The Suzuki Swace hybrid is one of those cars that seems to slip under everyone’s radar, but we think it might be a bit of a hidden gem. We’ve decided to run one to find out for sure