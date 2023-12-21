Citroen e-C3 electric car: exclusive reader test team preview

We are offering What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of the new Citroën e-C3 small electric car on Wednesday 10 January 2024.

If you think all electric cars are big and expensive, the e-C3 is the model that could change your mind. Priced from around £22,500, it's exceptionally good value for money, potentially undercutting our current favourite affordable EV, the MG4, by around £4000.

The e-C3 also promises a decent range and the ability to be charged up swiftly. The initial version will be powered by a 111bhp electric motor and a 44kWh battery, with the latter delivering an official range of 199 miles. That’s just 19 miles less than the entry-level MG4. Its maximum charging capacity is 100kW, so it can be charged from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.