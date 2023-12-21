LATEST DEALS:

Citroen e-C3 electric car: exclusive reader test team preview
Citroen e-C3 electric car: exclusive reader test team preview

Our reader test team will be among the first people to see the all-new Citroën e-C3 small electric car in the flesh, and you can be part of it...

by
Claire Evans
Published21 December 2023

We are offering What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of the new Citroën e-C3 small electric car on Wednesday 10 January 2024.

If you think all electric cars are big and expensive, the e-C3 is the model that could change your mind. Priced from around £22,500, it's exceptionally good value for money, potentially undercutting our current favourite affordable EV, the MG4, by around £4000.

The e-C3 also promises a decent range and the ability to be charged up swiftly. The initial version will be powered by a 111bhp electric motor and a 44kWh battery, with the latter delivering an official range of 199 miles. That’s just 19 miles less than the entry-level MG4. Its maximum charging capacity is 100kW, so it can be charged from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. 

2024 Citroen e-C3 side charging

The e-C3 is the first model to display Citroën’s new design language and logo, which translates into distinctively rugged exterior styling, slim LED headlights and chunky wheelarches.

It has an equally bold-looking interior with a digital driver's display above the dashboard and a wide storage shelf above the glovebox. There's also a head-up display that projects key information onto the windscreen, while a compact two-spoke steering wheel aims to give the driver a better view of the digital dash. 

Would you like to join What Car? to get a detailed look in and around the new e-C3 and chat with product experts from the brand, before being interviewed for our magazine and website?

If so, please email us at: readertestteam@whatcar.com

Your name
Your age
Your occupation
Your mobile number
Any dietary requirements
What car you currently drive
Where you’ll be travelling from
Why you want to see the new Citroën e-C3 electric car

Industry newsReader Test Team
Also consider

