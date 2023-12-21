Citroen e-C3 electric car: exclusive reader test team preview
Our reader test team will be among the first people to see the all-new Citroën e-C3 small electric car in the flesh, and you can be part of it...
We are offering What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of the new Citroën e-C3 small electric car on Wednesday 10 January 2024.
If you think all electric cars are big and expensive, the e-C3 is the model that could change your mind. Priced from around £22,500, it's exceptionally good value for money, potentially undercutting our current favourite affordable EV, the MG4, by around £4000.
The e-C3 also promises a decent range and the ability to be charged up swiftly. The initial version will be powered by a 111bhp electric motor and a 44kWh battery, with the latter delivering an official range of 199 miles. That’s just 19 miles less than the entry-level MG4. Its maximum charging capacity is 100kW, so it can be charged from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.
The e-C3 is the first model to display Citroën’s new design language and logo, which translates into distinctively rugged exterior styling, slim LED headlights and chunky wheelarches.
It has an equally bold-looking interior with a digital driver's display above the dashboard and a wide storage shelf above the glovebox. There's also a head-up display that projects key information onto the windscreen, while a compact two-spoke steering wheel aims to give the driver a better view of the digital dash.
Would you like to join What Car? to get a detailed look in and around the new e-C3 and chat with product experts from the brand, before being interviewed for our magazine and website?
If so, please email us at: readertestteam@whatcar.com
Your name
Your age
Your occupation
Your mobile number
Any dietary requirements
What car you currently drive
Where you’ll be travelling from
Why you want to see the new Citroën e-C3 electric car
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Next: Read the latest reader test team reviews >>
Best family SUVs 2023: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo
Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided
MG 4 XPower long term test
The MG 4 offers great value in cheaper guises, but this XPower version promises to add hot hatch fun to the mix. We're living with one to see if it delivers