New Renault Captur revealed with revised look and Google-based interior tech

On sale Summer 2024 | Price from £22,500 (est)

In most families, it’s often the case that the smallest sibling looks up to its bigger brothers and sisters. And similarly, the new Renault Captur small SUV is doing the same, because it’s now been updated with a look that’s inspired by the larger SUVs in the French firm’s line-up.

Indeed, the new Captur has slimmer LED headlights, stacked LED daytime running lights and a revised front grille that’s similar to what you’ll see on the new Renault Scenic and Renault Rafale. However, the updates are more than just cosmetic, because the Captur has also gained a slimmed-down engine line-up and Google-based interior tech to help it fight against the Ford Puma, Skoda Kamiq and VW T-Roc.