Skoda Kodiaq seven-seat SUV: exclusive reader test team preview
Our reader test team will be among the first people to see the all-new Skoda Kodiaq seven-seat SUV, and you can be part of it...
We are offering What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of the new Skoda Kodiaq seven-seater SUV on Monday, 4 December, at Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, from 11am to 1pm.
The Kodiaq is a one of the best automotive all-rounders, offering seating for up to seven people, a plush interior, a range of strong engines and a great value price tag. That means the second-generation model has a big challenge on its hands if it’s going to carry on being one of the most popular family options.
On paper, the new Kodiaq has made a good start, with a roomier cabin and some frugal yet punchy engines. It will be available as a plug-in hybrid with a 1.5-litre engine and pure electric range of 62 miles, or a conventional 1.5-litre petrol engine. If neither of those options tick all your boxes, there are 2.0-litre petrol and diesel versions, too.
To take the fight to rivals, such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Peugeot 5008, the Kodiaq has been given beefier exterior styling with brighter LED headlights and more aggressive looking front and rear bumpers.
On the inside, there’s a new 13in infotainment screen, plus a 10in head-up display that projects the most important information directly ahead of the driver. It also has four USB-C charging ports and a space to charge two smartphones wirelessly.
