Skoda Kodiaq seven-seat SUV: exclusive reader test team preview

On the inside, there’s a new 13in infotainment screen, plus a 10in head-up display that projects the most important information directly ahead of the driver. It also has four USB-C charging ports and a space to charge two smartphones wirelessly.

Would you like to join What Car? to get a detailed look in and around the new Kodiaq and chat with product experts from the brand, before being interviewed for our magazine and website?

If so, please email us at: readertestteam@whatcar.com

Your name

Your age

Your occupation

Your mobile number

Any dietary requirements

What car you currently drive

Where you’ll be travelling from

Why you want to see the new Skoda Kodiaq seven-seat SUV

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here