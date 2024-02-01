2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

The most stolen cars in the UK
The most stolen cars in the UK

A car is stolen in the UK every eight minutes, according to the latest figures from the DVLA. But which models are most popular with thieves?...

Claire Evans
Published01 February 2024
The days when you could break into a car with a coat hanger might be long gone, but the DVLA has revealed that there were 64,087 vehicles reported stolen in 2023 – an increase of 5% on the previous year. That equates to 176 cars stolen every day, or one car stolen every eight minutes and 12 seconds, from somewhere in the UK last year.

The top 10 comprises a mix of prestige models and some of the UK’s best sellers, including the Ford Fiesta. Production of Ford's small hatchback was discontinued in the summer of 2023, but it has been the country's biggest-selling car every year for more than a decade. There are around 1.5 million examples on our roads, so it's hardly surprising it's also the most stolen. 

There has been a decrease in the number of cars stolen for most models in the top 10, and Land Rover has done best of all at stemming the flood of some of its models into the hands of thieves. The number of Range Rover Sport models stolen last year was down 29% on the previous year.

