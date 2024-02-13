New Renault Symbioz hybrid family SUV to spawn electric sibling

While Renault has only released darkened teaser images of the Symbioz for now (below) our artist illustration at the top of this storyshows how the car could eventually look.

As with the exterior of the Symbioz, we're yet to see inside the car fully, but we know it’ll be offered with the brand’s Solarbay electrically tinted sunroof, which came third in our Technology Award at this year’s What Car? Car of the Year Awards. Also featured on the upcoming Rafale and Scenic SUVs, Solarbay technology allows the panoramic sunroof to be made opaque in sections (at the touch of a button) – keeping the kids cool in the back seats, for example, while allowing you to enjoy the sunshine up front.

Elsewhere, the Symbioz is expected to borrow the Clio’s digital dials and touchscreen infotainment system – which we’ve found easy to get along with, thanks to its crisp graphics and fast responses. While Renault has yet to reveal just how much you can cram into the Symbioz’s boot, the bar to be beaten is the eight carry-on suitcases swallowed by the Skoda Karoq.