New Renault Symbioz mixes hybrid power with a family-friendly interior

On sale September 2024 | Price from £29,500 (est)

It’s no secret that car names have been reaching new boundaries recently, with some new models being named after pubs, cats and even marine mammals. So, where does the new Renault Symbioz (pronounced sim-by-ohz) fall into the mix?

Well, the name of this new model derives from the ancient Greek word ‘symbiosis’, which means 'living together'. This, then, starts to make some sense, because the Renault Symbioz is a new family SUV that has been designed to be one of the more spacious and practical cars in the class. It fits between the Renault Captur and Renault Austral in the company’s range, and rivals the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.