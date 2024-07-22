What Car? Reader Award: Vote for the most exciting new electric car

What's the most exciting new electric car coming soon? It's a question you can answer as part of our What Car? Electric Car Awards Reader Award, which is now open for voting.

We've pulled together a shortlist of 12 of the most exciting new electric models which are due to arrive in the UK within the next year. Among them are electric estate cars, small cars, and SUVs.

You can have your say by voting on our dedicated polls across Instagram and X, where our shortlisted cars will compete in heats before going through to a grand final – you'll need to be quick, though, because voting will close soon.