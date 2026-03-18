The Volkswagen T-Roc is ageing like a fine wine, because as the years have gone by, it’s become an increasingly brilliant used buy. Indeed, the T-Roc is now competitively priced against key rivals, including the Ford Puma, with prices starting from £9000 for early examples and £12,000 for our preferred facelift model from 2022.

Meanwhile, the car’s reliability has strengthened in the most recent What Car? Reliability Survey, finishing in second place out of 38 small SUVs, with an impressive score of 99%. It’s this reason why it’s beaten the Puma to the top spot as our favourite used small SUV.

Then there are the other elements to consider, because the T-Roc is a comfortable, spacious and practical car. Out of the petrol engines, which include 1.0-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre units, the 109bhp 1.0-litre engine is a punchy yet efficient performer, making it our engine of choice. If your budget can stretch to it, go for a facelift car, because this gets a slightly more premium-feeling interior than earlier cars.

"I find myself recommending the T-Roc all the time. It’s a very capable SUV, being small but practical enough for young families." – Mark Pearson, Used Cars Editor

We found: 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI Life, 41,660 miles, £14,895

Read our full used Volkswagen T-Roc review

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