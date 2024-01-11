What Car? Car of the Year Award 2024 contenders revealed

The models in contention for the overall What Car? Car of the Year Award in 2024 have been revealed.

The shortlist of 19 models includes cars from a variety of brands, including former winners and relative newcomers to the UK market.

In order to qualify for the overall Car of the Year Award, a car has to have been launced within the past year, and needs to be available to order by the time of the Car of the Year Awards ceremony – due to take place on 18 January.