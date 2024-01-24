Confirmed: Vauxhall Frontera to return as compact SUV
All-new Vauxhall Frontera SUV revives 1990s name and will arrive later this year with petrol and electric power...
On sale Late 2024 | Price from £25,000 (est)
From baggy dungarees to Blur and Friends, 1990s trends seem to keep popping back up all over the place. And now, Vauxhall is taking the opportunity to hop on the nostalgia bandwagon by bringing back a name from its past: Frontera.
The all-new Vauxhall Frontera will take the form of a small SUV, and is expected to be available from the outset with either petrol or electric power. This brings the new Frontera bang up to date with the rest of the Vauxhall range – in sharp contrast with the original Vauxhall Frontera, which felt rather old-fashioned against contemporary rivals when it was new.
The new Vauxhall Frontera will replace the Vauxhall Crossland, and will sit between the Vauxhall Mokka small SUV and the Grandland family SUV in the maker’s line-up.
The Frontera’s boxy silhouette suggests that it’ll be a bit roomier than both the Crossland and the Mokka; two small SUVs whose interior space is best described as ‘average’.
However, the Frontera is still expected to share its underpinnings with the Mokka, along with a wide range of models including the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008. As with those cars, petrol engine choices will likely consist of 1.2-litre turbocharged units, while the electric Frontera’s battery and motor combination will probably resemble that of the Vauxhall Mokka Electric.
While we don’t have a clear idea of the styling, Vauxhall’s signature black ‘Vizor’ front grille is sure to make an appearance. It’s also likely that the Frontera will have been given a more rugged look than its sleeker Mokka sibling, to hark back to its off-roading ancestor. Unlike that original car, though, the new Frontera will be available only in five-door form.
There’s been no official word on what the interior will be like, but more likely than not it’ll feature the latest version of Vauxhall’s infotainment system, as found in the Vauxhall Astra. In that car, we found the system easier to use than the similar system in the Peugeot 308 (thanks to extra physical climate controls), but still a little sluggish compared with the best on the market.
Each version of the new Vauxhall Frontera is expected to cost slightly more than the equivalent Mokka, putting the Frontera in a similar price bracket to the excellent Ford Puma. Pricing for the electric version is predicted to start from around £37,000, which is more than you’d pay for an entry-level Smart #1 – our Small electric SUV of the Year.
An all-electric version of the larger Vauxhall Grandland is also due before the end of the year, likely built on the same underpinnings as the upcoming Peugeot e-3008.
