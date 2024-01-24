Confirmed: Vauxhall Frontera to return as compact SUV

However, the Frontera is still expected to share its underpinnings with the Mokka, along with a wide range of models including the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008. As with those cars, petrol engine choices will likely consist of 1.2-litre turbocharged units, while the electric Frontera’s battery and motor combination will probably resemble that of the Vauxhall Mokka Electric.

While we don’t have a clear idea of the styling, Vauxhall’s signature black ‘Vizor’ front grille is sure to make an appearance. It’s also likely that the Frontera will have been given a more rugged look than its sleeker Mokka sibling, to hark back to its off-roading ancestor. Unlike that original car, though, the new Frontera will be available only in five-door form.

There’s been no official word on what the interior will be like, but more likely than not it’ll feature the latest version of Vauxhall’s infotainment system, as found in the Vauxhall Astra. In that car, we found the system easier to use than the similar system in the Peugeot 308 (thanks to extra physical climate controls), but still a little sluggish compared with the best on the market.

Each version of the new Vauxhall Frontera is expected to cost slightly more than the equivalent Mokka, putting the Frontera in a similar price bracket to the excellent Ford Puma. Pricing for the electric version is predicted to start from around £37,000, which is more than you’d pay for an entry-level Smart #1 – our Small electric SUV of the Year.