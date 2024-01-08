2024 Volkswagen Golf previewed
Big-selling VW Golf receives a new interior and hybrid engines. Here’s everything you need to know...
On sale Late 2024 | Price from £30,000 (est)
Turning 50 can be a daunting prospect for some, but for the Volkswagen Golf it could actually be a moment to look forward to. You see, the eighth generation of the popular family hatchback – which was first launched in 2020 – is being updated this year to coincide with its 50th anniversary.
However, these changes aren’t just being brought about to celebrate its birthday, but instead to keep it competitive with cars such as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.
Indeed, while previous generations of the Golf have been What Car? Award winners (the family car has won our Car of the Year Award five times since 1978), the latest generation can’t quite match the Civic – our 2023 Family Car of the Year – for all-round goodness.
One area in particular where Volkswagen has focused its attention is with the interior, because the new Golf will feature a 10.4in digital driver’s display (up from 10.25in) and a 12.9in central touchscreen (up from 10.0in), the latter of which houses a heavily revised infotainment system with a simplified layout. These changes are very much welcomed, because the infotainment system in the outgoing car is often buggy and slow to use.
What’s also frustrating about the outgoing car are the touch-sensitive sliders for the infotainment and climate controls, which are fiddly to use while driving (and aren’t backlit for driving at night). While these controls remain in place in the updated car, they are now at least backlit. What’s more, Volkswagen has replaced the fiddly touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons on upper trims with physical ones, which should help to improve usability.
Volkswagen has also tweaked the interior materials, specifically in areas such as the centre console, dashboard and door tops, to improve quality. This should help the Golf take on the Civic, which has an interior filled with soft-touch materials and metal-effect finishes.
Although the Golf’s engine line-up remains largely unchanged, each engine will now be fitted with mild hybrid technology as standard. This means that a small electric motor assists the engine at low revs, which should help to improve performance and fuel economy. As such, 108bhp 1.0-litre and 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engines will be offered with the technology along with the 133bhp and 148bhp versions of the 2.0-litre diesel engine.
Volkswagen is yet to confirm whether the hot GTI and R versions will switch to mild hybrid power. However, it has said that all versions will be automatic-only for the first time, and no manual version will be offered.
Updates are also expected to be carried over to the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of the Golf, with both the eHybrid and GTE models adopting a 1.5-litre petrol engine (in place of the old 1.4-litre unit), plus a new electric motor and a larger battery. The result means that the eHybrid and GTE will produce more power than before (up to 212bhp and 256bhp respectively), and the official electric-only range is longer, at 62 miles for both. For reference, that’s significantly farther than the rival Audi A3 TFSI e and Peugeot 308 Hybrid can manage.
Volkswagen is yet to reveal the exterior design of the updated Golf, but changes will be minimal, with a tweaked headlight design and a revised lower bumper.
With the changes being mostly cosmetic and mechanical, space inside the new Golf will remain the same as before. That’s no bad thing, though, because the Golf is a great for carrying passengers in both the front and back seats. Boot space is less impressive, but it's more than enough for a weekly shop or a set of golf clubs.
Full specifications are still under wraps, but we can expect prices for the updated Golf to start from around £30,000 when it goes on sale later this year. That’s a slight uplift over the current car, but less than the hybrid-only Corolla and Civic.
