2024 Volkswagen Golf previewed

Volkswagen has also tweaked the interior materials, specifically in areas such as the centre console, dashboard and door tops, to improve quality. This should help the Golf take on the Civic, which has an interior filled with soft-touch materials and metal-effect finishes.

What’s also frustrating about the outgoing car are the touch-sensitive sliders for the infotainment and climate controls, which are fiddly to use while driving (and aren’t backlit for driving at night). While these controls remain in place in the updated car, they are now at least backlit. What’s more, Volkswagen has replaced the fiddly touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons on upper trims with physical ones, which should help to improve usability.

Although the Golf’s engine line-up remains largely unchanged, each engine will now be fitted with mild hybrid technology as standard. This means that a small electric motor assists the engine at low revs, which should help to improve performance and fuel economy. As such, 108bhp 1.0-litre and 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engines will be offered with the technology along with the 133bhp and 148bhp versions of the 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Volkswagen is yet to confirm whether the hot GTI and R versions will switch to mild hybrid power. However, it has said that all versions will be automatic-only for the first time, and no manual version will be offered.

Updates are also expected to be carried over to the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of the Golf, with both the eHybrid and GTE models adopting a 1.5-litre petrol engine (in place of the old 1.4-litre unit), plus a new electric motor and a larger battery. The result means that the eHybrid and GTE will produce more power than before (up to 212bhp and 256bhp respectively), and the official electric-only range is longer, at 62 miles for both. For reference, that’s significantly farther than the rival Audi A3 TFSI e and Peugeot 308 Hybrid can manage.