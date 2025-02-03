NEW REVIEWS:

Most reliable used cars 2024: the best secondhand choices
Reliability is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a used car, especially if it's more than five years old. Here, we name the models that are least likely to go wrong...

George Hill
Published03 February 2025
Best used cars for reliability
Used Toyota Auris Hatchback (12-19)
Used Toyota Auris Hatchback (12-19)
Mazda CX-5 2022 front cornering
New Mazda CX-5 dashboard
Used Lexus RX (16-present)
Used Lexus RX (16-present)
Used Honda Civic Hatchback 12-17
Used Honda Civic Hatchback 12-17
Deal of the Day: Lexus RX
Audi Q7 vs Lexus RX 450h
Used Lexus CT 11-present
Used Lexus CT 11-present
Mercedes SL front corner 2012-present
Mercedes SL interior
Used Lexus NX 14-present
Used Lexus NX 14-present
Used Kia Sportage 16-21 front
Used Kia Sportage steering wheel
Used Audi A3 Saloon 13-present
Used Audi A3 Saloon 13-present
The last thing you want after buying a used car is to be left on the side of the road waiting for a recovery truck. It's one of those scenarios that can make a purchase turn sour – and that's before you factor in repair costs and repair times.

To help minimise any of those problems, we've gathered a list of the most reliable used cars that are more than five years old, with data sourced from our latest What Car? Reliability Survey. This survey has a massive field of responses, with 29,967 motorists telling us about their cars, including whether they have – or haven't – encountered any faults.

Specifically, the most reliable used cars in this story were built between 1998 and 2018. For used cars built after these dates, we have an alternative story for the most reliable new cars.

If any of the cars listed below do tempt you, you can read our full used car reviews or see our latest used car deals to find out more.

