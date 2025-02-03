Most reliable used cars 2024: the best secondhand choices

The last thing you want after buying a used car is to be left on the side of the road waiting for a recovery truck. It's one of those scenarios that can make a purchase turn sour – and that's before you factor in repair costs and repair times.

To help minimise any of those problems, we've gathered a list of the most reliable used cars that are more than five years old, with data sourced from our latest What Car? Reliability Survey. This survey has a massive field of responses, with 29,967 motorists telling us about their cars, including whether they have – or haven't – encountered any faults.

Specifically, the most reliable used cars in this story were built between 1998 and 2018. For used cars built after these dates, we have an alternative story for the most reliable new cars.

If any of the cars listed below do tempt you, you can read our full used car reviews or see our latest used car deals to find out more.