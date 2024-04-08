The cheapest car deals on PCP finance

Worried about paying a large sum of money for a new car? Fear not, because a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal can be one of the most affordable ways of getting a new car on your driveway.

But what exactly is a PCP deal? Well, it allows you to pay for a new car with monthly payments. In most cases, it requires a deposit of around 10% of the car's value and usually lasts for between three to five years. At the end of the deal, you have the option to buy the car outright.