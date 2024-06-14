Reliability survey: the most expensive cars to fix, and the cheapest

Although 34% of faulty cars could still be driven and were fixed in a day or less, 28% of driveable cars took more than a week to repair, and 10% were undriveable and took more than a week to fix.

How the research was carried out

The latest What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, gathered ownership data from 21,732 car owners. Each one told us how reliable their car had been over the previous 24 months.

First we asked them to tell us if the car had suffered any problems, and, if so, how much each one had cost to put right and how long it had kept the car off the road. This data was used to create a unique reliability rating for 178 models aged up to five years old from 32 different car brands.

To work out which are the most costly and cheapest to fix, we’ve taken the amounts owners told us they’d paid to get their cars fixed — that’s anything from £1 to more than £1500 — and added them all together for each model. We’ve then divided that figure by the number of cars reported on for each model to get an average repair cost. Where we have enough data we’ve separated out diesel, electric, hybrid and petrol versions of each model.

The most expensive cars to fix

1. BMW 3 Series diesel (2019-present)