Top 20 cheapest cars to insure

Insurance premiums in the UK are currently at their highest ever level, according to Association of British Insurers (ABI). So, to help you save money on your next new car, we’ve rounded up the cheapest cars to insure from the hundreds of new models on sale.

If you want to find out more about any of the cars listed below, simply click the links through to our full reviews or free New Car Buying service.

