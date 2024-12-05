New Jaecoo 7 SUV revealed: upmarket SUV costs less than £30,000

This engine is also offered as a four-wheel drive, priced from £32,850. The 4WD variant has seven driving modes, including sand, mud, snow and off-road, and is claimed to have significant off-road capabilities. It has a wading depth of 600mm and a Bosch-developed power brake system that simulates a differential lock. The Jaecoo 7 PHEV pairs a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with a 18.3 kW battery to provide a total output of 201bhp. It has an all-electric range of 56 miles and costs from £35,065. The PHEV 7 has an official range of 745 miles and a combined fuel economy figure of 403mpg, and can achieve 47mpg once the battery has been depleted.

Equipment levels on all versions are impressove, with standard kit including an 14.8in infotainment touchscreen alongside a 10.25in driver’s display and a head-up display. Wireless mobile phone charging, an eight-speaker Sony audio system and a panoramic roof are also available. The Jaecoo 7 has gained a full five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash testing. It has a suite of advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) technologies, and a panoramic camera system that provides a view around and underneath the car, in what Jaecoo describes as a 540-degree view.

Like other new brands to the UK, Jaecoo offers a longer than average new car warranty. The seven-year, 100,000-mile cover matches that of Kia and offers a higher mileage limit than that provided by MG and Dacia. It’s too early to say what the 7 will be like to drive, but Jaecoo says it has undergone extensive re-engineering at Chery’s R&D centre in Germany to ensure it meets European and UK driving requirements.