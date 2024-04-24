What is an SUV? The meaning of SUV explained

The process of Americanisation isn’t entirely new to the UK, and that’s noticeable by the sheer number of McDonald’s, Five Guys and Taco Bell restaurants you’ll find on UK high streets.

However, it would appear our American cousins have been influencing the way we refer to our cars as well, because the term SUV – which stands for Sports Utility Vehicle and originates from the US – is now commonly used to describe larger, four-wheel drive vehicles that we would have typically called a 4x4 (four-by-four) in the UK.

In the past, 4x4s – or SUVs – were more agricultural in nature. Cars, such as the original Range Rover, for example, were primarily designed for off-road use. However, they quickly became popular with families, driving their cars on the road and enjoying their spacious interiors and high-driving positions.