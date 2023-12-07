In association with MotorEasy
Complete the What Car? Reliability Survey and win a winter car care kit
Complete the What Car? Reliability Survey and you could win an AA Winter Car Care kit worth £20...
The annual What Car? Reliability Survey has just opened, and you can be among the first car owners to add your views to it. Providing us with information on whether your car has gone wrong and, if so, how much money and time it took to put right, is vital to our aim of letting car buyers know which are the most, and least, dependable makes and models.
As a thank-you for taking part in the survey, you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win an AA Winter Car Care Kit worth £20. The comprehensive kit contains a folding snow shovel, LED/COB torch, a foil blanket and high-vis vest, all in a zipped storage bag.
The latest What Car Reliability Survey took data from 21,732 drivers and turned it into ratings for 178 models from 32 different car brands. The shining stars of dependability for 2023 were the 2011-2019 BMW 1 Series family car and Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, both of which scored a perfect 100% for reliability because not a single owner told us their car had suffered any faults.
The poorest-performing model was the Vauxhall Mokka Electric, which was plagued by slow and costly repairs; around 50% of broken Mokkas were out of action for more than a week, and 10% of faulty cars cost more than £1500 to put right.
Tell us about your car now to ensure we're able to share your experiences with other car owners. Thanks for completing the survey, and good luck in the prize draw.
