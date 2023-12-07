Complete the What Car? Reliability Survey and win a winter car care kit

The annual What Car? Reliability Survey has just opened, and you can be among the first car owners to add your views to it. Providing us with information on whether your car has gone wrong and, if so, how much money and time it took to put right, is vital to our aim of letting car buyers know which are the most, and least, dependable makes and models.

As a thank-you for taking part in the survey, you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win an AA Winter Car Care Kit worth £20. The comprehensive kit contains a folding snow shovel, LED/COB torch, a foil blanket and high-vis vest, all in a zipped storage bag.